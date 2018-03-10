Calvin Anderson will transfer to Texas. (Photo: Bob Levey / Getty Images)

Calvin Anderson, a three-year starting offensive lineman at Rice who had Michigan among his finalists as his grad-transfer destination, revealed Saturday he is transferring to Texas.

Anderson, who is from Austin where the University of Texas is located, was a coveted left tackle who was in heavy demand when he announced Jan. 6 his intention to leave Rice. Michigan was high on Anderson’s list, while Oklahoma and Auburn also were in the running for the 6-foot-5, 300-pound left tackle.

He announced his decision on Twitter.

Michigan’s offensive line is under construction heading into spring practice, which begins later this month. Left tackle Mason Cole and center Patrick Kugler must be replaced, and the status of left tackle Grant Newsome, who hasn’t played since suffering a serious knee injury Oct. 1, 2016, remains unclear.

Jim Harbaugh’s offensive staff has undergone some significant changes in the last several weeks.

Tim Drevno, who had been the offensive coordinator and offensive line coach and was instrumental in recruiting Anderson, is no longer on the staff.

Drevno is now running backs coach at USC. Ed Warinner, who had great success coaching Ohio State’s offensive lines before moving to Minnesota last year, came to Michigan as a senior offensive analyst and is now the offensive line coach. Former Florida coach Jim McElwain, hired to coach receivers, is expected to take over as offensive coordinator.