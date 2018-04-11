Justin Rogers' NFL mock draft 2.0
1. Cleveland: Sam Darnold, QB, USC. The Browns made some excellent moves this offseason, but Tyrod Taylor is likely only a stopgap at quarterback. After passing on passers the past few seasons, it's time for Cleveland to draft and develop a top-tier quarterback.
1. Cleveland: Sam Darnold, QB, USC. The Browns made some excellent moves this offseason, but Tyrod Taylor is likely only a stopgap at quarterback. After passing on passers the past few seasons, it's time for Cleveland to draft and develop a top-tier quarterback.  Harry How, Getty Images
2. Buffalo (trade): Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming. The Jets trading up to No. 3 forces the Bills' hand. They'll give up their two first-rounders this year (No. 12 and 22), as well as a 2019 first, to move up and get their QB. Allen is the prototype at the position, but his college accuracy raises legitimate concerns about his ability to succeed in the NFL.  Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
3. New York Jets: Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma. Mayfield's personality and the bright lights of New York are a match made in heaven. Sure, Mayfield is undersized, but he makes up for it with accuracy and confidence.  Harry How, Getty Images
4. Cleveland: Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State. The Browns could always go defense, but it's tough to pass up on Barkley, who has a skill set reminiscent of Marshall Faulk, complemented by chart-busting athleticism.  Jay LaPrete, Associated Press
5. Denver: Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA. Rosen is arguably the draft's most talented passer, but whether it's fair or not, there are concerns about his attitude and commitment to his profession, driving his stock down. John Elway will happily roll the dice, allowing Rosen to be groomed behind free-agent addition Case Keenum for at least a year.  Harry How, Getty Images
6. Indianapolis: Bradley Chubb, DE, N.C. State. The Colts were able to move down three spots, pick up three second-round picks, and still get the best pass rusher in the draft. Chubb would provide a much-needed boost to a unit that finished 31st in sacks in 2017.  Darron Cummings, Associated Press
7. Tampa Bay: Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama. Fitzpatrick gives the Bucs a lengthy playmaker to pair with safety Justin Evans, a second-round pick last year. Veteran Chris Conte, holding a starting job right now, is only under contract for 2018 and has very little guaranteed money if the team simply chooses to move on.  Kevin C. Cox, Getty Images
8. Chicago: Quenton Nelson, G, Notre Dame. With Kyle Fuller and Prince Amukamara signing multi-year deals with the Bears this offseason, the team can turn its attention to replacing guard Josh Sitton with the consensus best offensive lineman in the draft.  Tony Avelar, Associated Press
9. San Francisco: Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech. The 6-foot-5 Edmunds played in space in college, but has a frame that projects to him being able to handle assignments at the line of scrimmage, adding versatility to the 49ers' young front seven.  Michael Shroyer, Getty Images
10. Oakland: Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia. A thumping playmaker in the middle of the defense to pair with the free-agent addition of Tahir Whitehead revamps the Raiders at the second level.  Joe Robbins, Getty Images
11. Miami: Derwin James, DB, Florida State. A top talent coming off an injury, James has the makings of an All-Pro safety. He has drawn comparisons to Kansas City's Eric Berry and Jacksonville's Jalen Ramsey, both picked No. 5 in their respective drafts.  Mark Wallheiser, Associated Press
12. New York Giants (trade): Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame. The Giants badly need help up front, even after inking Nate Solder. McGlinchey can play right tackle and allow the team to replace Ereck Flowers, who has struggled since coming into the league in 2015.  Gerry Broome, Associated Press
13. Washington: Vita Vea, DT, Washington. Washington has scoured the free-agent market for defensive tackles, but has yet to pony up for an available talent. By sitting tight, they score the biggest fish in the draft pool. Vea, at 347 pounds, is a mountain of a man.  Ted S. Warren, Associated Press
14. Green Bay: Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State. The Packers tried to snatch Kyle Fuller away from the Bears, but Chicago matched. The Packers still need some serious help at cornerback and are fortunate to find the speedy, athletic Ward on the board at No. 14.  Mel Evans, Associated Press
15. Arizona: Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville. Jackson is being downplayed by a number of analysts, but the electric college playmaker has the talent to prove his doubters wrong. New Arizona coach Steve Wilks, coming from Carolina, knows plenty about the dimension a mobile passer can add to an offense. Jackson can clean up some accuracy issues sitting behind Sam Bradford for a season.  Stephen B. Morton, Associated Press
16. Baltimore: Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama. Michael Crabtree's addition isn't nearly enough to solve the Ravens' lack of weapons. Ridley, the most polished receiver in this class, could help rejuvenate Joe Flacco's career.  Butch Dill, Getty Images
17. Los Angeles Chargers: Kolton Miller, OT, UCLA. Russell Okung is still solid, but with cap hits of $16 million in 2019 and 2020, it's easy to see the Chargers looking for a long-term answer. Miller has experience at right tackle and could probably replace Joe Barksdale in the meantime.  Rick Scuteri, Associated Press
18. Seattle: Marcus Davenport, DE, UTSA. Davenport is a raw talent, but reassured evaluators of his potential with a strong combine. With Michael Bennett shipped out in a trade, and Cliff Avril's long-term future up in the air after missing most of the 2017 season with a neck injury, Davenport would provide a talent injection on the edge for the Seahawks.  Butch Dill, Associated Press
19. Dallas: Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU. Dez Bryant has massive cap hits the next two years, despite averaging fewer than four receptions per game over the past three seasons. The Cowboys should be looking to move on and Sutton is a viable replacement who gives the team the green light to let Bryant go.  Michael Wyke, Associated Press
20. Detroit: Harold Landry, DE, Boston College. The Lions could go any number of directions here, but a defensive lineman remains the best bet. Landry showed excellent athleticism at the combine, validating his first-round profile. Having played for new Lions defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni doesn't hurt.  Tim Bradbury, Getty Images
21. Cincinnati: Isaiah Wynn, OL, Georgia. Dropping down nine spots in a recent trade with the Bills puts the Bengals in a better spot to address their biggest need without reaching. Wynn played tackle last year, but figures to convert back to guard in the pros.  Kevin C. Cox, Getty Images
22. New York Giants (trade): Derrius Guice, RB, LSU. With the second first-round pick acquired from trading down from No. 2, the Giants fill another big need with Guice, a punishing back.  Rogelio V. Solis, Associated Press
23. Los Angeles Rams: Will Hernandez, G, UTEP. The young Rams are stacked, especially on defense. Hernandez, a mauler fresh off earning All-American first-team honors, will help clear paths for running back Todd Gurley and keep quarterback Jared Goff’s pocket clean.  Butch Dill, Associated Press
24. Carolina: Joshua Jackson, CB, Iowa. Having missed out on Guice, a logical replacement for Jonathan Stewart, the Panthers secure a No. 1 corner to fill the void created two years ago when the team's former GM unexpectedly rescinded the franchise tag from Josh Norman.  Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
25. Tennessee: Arden Key, DE, LSU. Thought of as a potential top-10 choice before the 2017 season, Key's stock dipped after a disappointing junior year where he finished with four sacks. He's trimmed down significantly, weighing in closer to 240 pounds at the combine. That could work as a rush linebacker in the Titans' 3-4 base defense.  Jonathan Bachman, Getty Images
26. Atlanta: Da'Ron Payne, DT, Alabama. After losing Dontari Poe in free agency, the Falcons need to find some beef for their defensive front. It will be a schematic transition for Payne, but the dominant run-stopper flashed the necessary athleticism in the college playoff to be a backfield disruptor in an attacking front.  Kevin C. Cox, Getty Images
27. New Orleans: Christian Kirk, WR, Texas A&M. As long as Drew Brees is playing, the Saints' window to contend will remain open, even if just a crack. But the future Hall of Fame quarterback needs more weapons to target, with only Michael Thomas serving as a consistent threat. Kirk would provide the offense with a dynamic option in the slot.  Bob Levey, Getty Images
28. Pittsburgh: Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama. Ryan Shazier won't play next season, and honestly, it's difficult to see him playing again. The Steelers certainly can't count on it. Evans could provide them with a long, speedy replacement in the middle of the defense.  Kevin C. Cox, Getty Images
29. Jacksonville: D.J. Moore, WR, Maryland. Do the Jaguars have any receivers left? They lost Allen Robinson in free agency and cut loose Allen Hurns this week. It's tough to imagine any team being scared of the tandem of Marqise Lee and Donte Moncrief. Moore had prolific production at Maryland and followed it up with top-5 numbers in the 40, as well as the broad and vertical jumps, at the combine.  Rob Carr, Getty Images
30. Minnesota: Mike Hughes, CB, Central Florida. Do the Vikings really have an immediate need a corner? No, probably not with All-Pro Xavier Rhodes and Trae Waynes opposite him. But the latter is in the final year of his contract and the team will have to eventually part with some talent after committing a huge deal to Kirk Cousins this year. With a year to be eased into things, Hughes could be a long-term solution opposite Rhodes.  Willie J. Allen Jr., Associated Press
31. New England: Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville. The Patriots let Malcolm Butler walk in free agency and the team will need to fill that void. Alexander has a skill set that allows him to play inside and outside. That kind of versatility is what the Patriots desire in their defensive backs.  Timothy D. Easley, Associated Press
32. Philadelphia: James Washington, WR, Oklahoma State. I could see the Eagles grabbing a tight end here, but Washington's talent is too good to pass up. He is a vertical threat who can line up outside and in the slot, which will work particularly well if the Eagles continue to incorporate run-pass options into their offense.  John Raoux, Associated Press
    Earlier this week, Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn said he had a good idea about five or six players who could be available when his team is scheduled to select No. 20 in the first round of the NFL draft. Understandably, Quinn declined to share that list, but NFL Network analysts Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks, during a Wednesday conference call, weighed in on the potential options who could be available to Detroit.

    The first name mentioned would arguably fill the Lions’ biggest needs, with one of the draft’s largest players.

    “One I would keep an eye on, I would say Will Hernandez would be an interesting one,” Jeremiah said. “I think he kind of fits the physical nature they want to have there with their team.”

    More: Ten players Lions could draft in first round

    The 348-pound guard out of UTEP earned first-team All-American honors last season before putting a rubber stamp on his resume with a strong showing at the combine. He put up 37 reps on the bench press, while surprisingly managing to post top-10 times in the 40-yard dash and 3-cone drills among linemen.

    A mauling guard, Hernandez would be a plug-and-play option on the left side of Detroit’s line, providing an immediate boost to the team’s run blocking.

    Another player who could improve the ground game at No. 20, according to Jeremiah, would be LSU running back Derrius Guice.

    “I think he’s better than the backs they have on campus right now,” Jeremiah said.

    Brooks shifted focus to Detroit’s defensive line, listing an edge rusher and interior defender, either who could bolster the team’s inconsistent pass rush from a season ago.

    “If, by chance, (Marcus) Davenport was able to slip a little bit, he’d be a great fit,” Brooks said. “Either, A, to eventually replace Ziggy Ansah or, B, to put him on the opposite side of Ziggy Ansah to give them two pass rushers with some versatility that can come after the quarterback, in a division that’s kind of loaded with quarterbacks.

    “Also, Mo Hurst, from Michigan,” Brooks said. “Trying to find an interior pass-rusher that can create some havoc on the inside. We’ve seen how the game is evolving, you want to make sure you can get somebody that can get into the A gap that can disrupt and disturb the timing of the passing game.”

    Similar to Ansah coming out of college, Davenport is an athletic marvel, posting elite measurables at the combine to go with his 6-foot-6, 265-pound frame. Hurst, meanwhile, is considered undersized for his position, but his college production is impossible to ignore. Pro Football Focus has touted him as the draft’s best interior lineman.

    More: ESPN's McShay: Hernandez, Nick Chubb, Holmes would earn Lions ‘A’

    To round out a list of five, Jeremiah also put Florida defensive tackle Taven Bryan in the mix. Earlier in the call, the analyst praised Bryan’s ability to rush the passer, capable of soundly beating opposing offensive linemen off the snap, but also noting Byran’s need to improve finishing plays.

    As for running backs who could help the Lions outside the first round, Brooks highlighted a number of options who could bolster the team’s ability to run with power.

    “Outside of LeGarrette Blount, they have a lot of guys who are more of the smaller, scat-back types,” Brooks said. “I’m sure they’d like some size, and if you’re thinking of size in the traditional sense, D.J. talked about Derrius Guice and some of those other guys, but going into the second, maybe third round, (Georgia’s) Nick Chubb being a guy that can do what LeGarrette Blount will probably be asked to do for them.”

    Brooks also said Oregon’s Royce Freeman and San Diego State’s Rashaad Penny would fill that need.

    Brooks’ comments echo his sentiments from a year ago, when he told The Detroit News Theo Riddick and Ameer Abdullah were complementary backs and the Lions needed a “crown-jewel type” to lead the team’s backfield rotation.

    The Lions finished last in the NFL in rushing, both yards per game and yards per carry, in 2017.

