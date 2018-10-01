Urban Meyer (Photo: Jamie Sabau, Getty Images)

Columbus, Ohio — The victory over Penn State was not enough. Urban Meyer woke up Sunday still troubled. So much so, the Ohio State coach gathered his players for a “call to arms” meeting.

The message: Those who aren’t contributing better start doing so.

“We still need to get some more production out of some people who have either been with the program for a year or two, or freshmen that are talented but they got to play,” Meyer said Monday, without mentioning names. “Every team is dealing with it right now. Game six is coming up, and we’re banged up like every team in the country, so guys have to contribute in some way or another.”

Among the hurting are defensive tackle Dre’Mont Jones (ankle) and cornerback Damon Arnette, who left Saturday’s 27-26 victory in the fourth quarter with an apparent head injury. Tailback Mike Weber (foot) and defensive tackle Robert Landers (undisclosed) played Saturday but are still not 100 percent.

Meyer said all are probable when No. 3 Ohio State (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) hosts Indiana (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten) on Saturday, but that could change as the week progresses.

Making Jones’ situation all the more troublesome is that he was expected to help keep the pass rush rigid after the loss of All-American defensive end Nick Bosa, who is out after surgery on an abdominal muscle.

And safety Isaiah Pryor will miss the first half of the Indiana game after he was ejected for targeting last week.

Brendon White and Jahsen Wint could help pick up the slack there, Meyer said.

Player collapses

A review of game footage by Tennessee State coaches shows middle linebacker Christion Abercrombie suffered a head injury in a routine play against Vanderbilt.

The Tennessean reports Abercrombie made his way to the sideline Saturday night after the play, complained about a headache and collapsed.

The newspaper reports TSU coach Rod Reed said on a WNSR show Sunday that the play wasn’t dirty, and it was “just an unfortunate situation.”

Reed says there’s been no change in the condition of the Atlanta native, who had been rushed into emergency surgery in critical condition.

Abercrombie’s mother, Staci Abercrombie, released a statement through the school’s sports department on Sunday that said the linebacker is fighting. She says “We’re trusting God and please continue to pray.”

Coach suspended

Massachusetts suspended football coach Mark Whipple for one game Sunday after he said one of his players had been “raped” while complaining about the officiating Saturday in a loss to Ohio.

Athletic director Ryan Bamford announced the suspension of Whipple without pay for the Minutemen’s home game against South Florida on Saturday, and all team activities leading up to it. Defensive Coordinator Ed Pinkham will serve as acting head coach.

“On behalf of our department, I deeply apologize for the comments made by head coach Mark Whipple on Saturday after our game at Ohio,” Bamford said in a statement. “His reference to rape was highly inappropriate, insensitive and inexcusable under any circumstance.”

Whipple is in the fifth year of his second stint as UMass coach.

“I am deeply sorry for the word I used on Saturday to describe a play in our game,” Whipple said in a statement.

UMass lost 58-42 at Ohio in Athens. “We had a chance there with 16 down and they rape us, and he picks up the flag,” the 61-year-old Whipple told reporters.

He later used the word “mugged” to describe what happened to his player.

Extra points

Texas Tech freshman quarterback Alan Bowman sustained a partially collapsed lung against West Virginia and remained hospitalized a day after getting injured. Red Raiders coach Kliff Kingsbury said there wasn’t a timetable for Bowman’s return but that it would likely be “sooner than later” because Bowman didn’t have broken ribs. Bowman was the nation’s leading passer going into the game with 1,680 yards and 11 TDs.

... Top Iowa State running back David Montgomery is day-to-day after suffering an upper-arm injury late in last weekend’s loss at TCU. An MRI and X-rays were negative, a school official said.