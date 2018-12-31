Mike DeBord, the former head coach at Central Michigan and twice an assistant at Michigan, is retiring after 37 years of coaching football.

DeBord most recently was associate head coach at Indiana, his alma mater.

“Coach (Lloyd) Carr told me many years ago I would know when it was time to retire,” DeBord said. “I didn’t understand it at the time, but I do now. I am really looking forward to spending more time with my family and my grandkids.”

DeBord, 62, was offensive coordinator at Michigan from 1997 (when the Wolverines won the national championship) through 1999, and again from 2006-07. In between those stints, he was head coach at Central from 2000-03, posting a record o 12-34. That was his only head-coaching job.

He’s been on Indiana’s staff the past two seasons, and previously coached at Tennessee, Northwestern, Colorado State, Ball State and Eastern Illinois, and also had stints in the NFL with the Seahawks and Bears.

Among the quarterbacks he mentored: Tom Brady (Michigan), Joshua Dobbs (Tennessee), Brian Griese (Michigan), Chad Henne (Michigan) and Drew Henson (Michigan).

“I want to congratulate Mike DeBord on an amazing coaching career,” Indiana coach Tom Allen said. “I have been fortunate to know him for many years and have the utmost respect for him, firstly as a man and secondly as a coach. You won’t find a more loyal, more hard-working or better individual with a bigger heart for people.

“It was a privilege to work alongside him the last two seasons and I wish him nothing but the very best in his retirement.”

RichRod off to Ole Miss

Ole Miss hired former Michigan coach Rich Rodriguez as its new offensive coordinator. Rodriguez sat out this season after being fired following six years as head coach at Arizona.

This will be the first time Rodriguez has been an assistant coach since 1999-2000, when he was at Clemson.

Rodriguez, 55, was head coach at Michigan from 2008-10, posting a 15-22 record.

At Arizona, he was 43-35.

Duke QB going pro

Duke quarterback Daniel Jones and linebacker Joe Giles-Harris are skipping their senior seasons to enter the NFL Draft. They announced their decisions Monday, four days after the Blue Devils beat Temple in the Independence Bowl.

The 6-foot-5 Jones completed nearly 60 percent of his passes while throwing for 8,201 yards and 52 TDs in three seasons as the starter. He threw for five TDs and rushed for one in the bowl.