Bob Ufer, Michigan football radio broadcaster (Photo: Detroit News Photo Archive)

Detroit News reporter Angelique S. Chengelis talks to Tom Ufer on this week's podcast, View from the Press Box.

Ufer is the son of legendary Michigan football radio broadcaster Bob Ufer, whose life is the subject of a new documentary, Football Valhalla: The Bob Ufer Story.

The story will make its debut Friday at the Michigan Theater and will be available later on DVD and through M Den.

Angelique also talks to Wojo about Saturday's Michigan-Maryland game at Michigan Stadium and Angelique's mom makes her weekend football picks.

Here are some of the highlights of Week 6 of View from the Press Box.

► :30: Detroit News columnist Bob Wojnowski

► 16:30: Tom Ufer

► 48:25: Angelique's mom picks this weekend's games

