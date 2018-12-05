Ohio State's Kyle Young is pressured by Illinois' Andres Feliz (10) and Giorgi Bezhanishvili on Wednesday. (Photo: Jonathan Daniel, Getty Images)

Rochester — Taryn McCutcheon finished with a season-high 19 points, including a season-best five 3-pointers, as Michigan State routed Oakland, 102-58, at the O'Rena on Wednesday night.

Jenna Allen added 16 points for the Spartans (7-1), who used a 19-0 run to break the game wide open against the Golden Grizzlies (2-7).

Allen has posted double-figure points in seven of her last eight games.

Michigan State's 102 points were the most since scoring 109 in a four-overtime loss to Indiana in last season's Big Ten tournament.

Taylor Jones led Oakland with 10 points.

Michigan State is moving up the national rankings, having received votes in this week's Associated Press poll for the first time this season.

More state women

(At) Eastern Michigan 60, Detroit Mercy 53: The Eagles turned around a six-point deficit after three quarters with a monster fourth quarter to pull out the victory.

Jenna Annecchiarico scored 18 to lead Eastern (4-2), and Corrione Cardwell added 12.

Jess Bicknell scored 15 and Paige Bellman 14 for Detroit Mercy (2-6).

State men

(At) Toledo 105, Detroit Mercy 57: Nate Navigato made five 3-pointers and led five players into double-figure scoring with 19 points and six assists as Toledo clobbered Detroit Mercy, which lost for the second time in an as many nights.

Chris Darrington scored 16 points with four assists, Spencer Littleson added 14 points and Marreon Jackson had 13 points, five rebounds, four assists. Willie Jackson had 12 points and 15 boards for the Rockets (8-1).

Toledo made 33 of 64 from the field, 52 percent, and hit 14 from 3-point distance.

Freshman Antoine Davis — ranked second in the nation in scoring — led Detroit Mercy (3-7) with 19 points, which was 10 below his average. Davis was 7-for-26 from the floor with five 3-pointers. The Titans were held to 32-percent shooting (22 of 69) and outrebounded, 54-29.

Big Ten men

No. 19 Ohio State 77, Illinois 67: In Chicago, Keyshawn Woods scored 12 of his 18 in the second half, Kaleb Wesson added 13 and Ohio State rallied in the second half.

Musa Jallow had 11 points and nine rebounds as Ohio State (8-1) improved to 2-0 in the Big Ten.

Trent Frazier and Kipper Nichols scored 18 apiece as Illinois (2-7, 0-2) dropped its third straight.

The Buckeyes were 12-of-21 (57.1 percent) in the second half to flip the game. The Illini went 9-for-33 (27.3 percent) after halftime.

Illinois has lost 12 in a row against ranked teams.

(At) Minnesota 85, No. 24 Nebraska 78: Amir Coffey scored a career-high 32 points, Jordan Murphy had 18 points and 13 rebounds, and Minnesota rallied to win.

Isaac Copeland led Nebraska (7-2, 1-1) with 17 points and seven rebounds. Isaiah Roby chipped in 15 points and Glynn Watson added 14 for the Huskers, who were looking to start the season 8-1 for the first time in 15 years.

The Huskers led by as many as 13 in the second half, but the Gophers came back with the support of a raucous home crowd.

Coffey scored nine of his 14 first-half points in an 11-0 run that put Minnesota (7-2, 1-1) ahead 36-32.

Top 25 men

(At) No. 17 Buffalo 89, Le Moyne 55: CJ Massinburg had 13 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists, and No. 17 Buffalo used a big second-half run to beat Division II Le Moyne, coached by John Beilein's son, Patrick.

Dontay Caruthers scored 20 and reserve Nick Perkins had 18, helping Buffalo (8-0) continue its best start since the 1930-31 season. Jeremy Harris finished with 16 points.

Massinburg went 6 for 10 from the field while becoming the second player in program history to record a triple-double.

Zay Jennings scored 16 points for Le Moyne (5-4).