Purdue's Matt Haarms celebrates the win over Maryland on Thursday. (Photo: Michael Hickey, Getty Images)

Fairfield, Conn. — Xavier Hill-Mais scored 21 and Karmari Newman added a career-best 19 as Oakland held off a late charge by Fairfield to take an 87-86 victory Thursday night.

Jaevin Cumberland made two free throws for Oakland’s final points to take an 87-81 lead with 2:17 remaining.

Jesus Cruz answered with two free throws before Felix Lemetti drained a 3-pointer to pull Fairfield within 87-86 with 55 seconds left. Cruz pulled down the rebound after Braden Norris missed two free throws and the Stags had a chance to win it with 16 seconds remaining. Lemetti missed a runner in the lane as time expired.

The Stags, who were behind 43-42 at the break, trailed by 18 in the second half before they mounted their comeback. Oakland’s Cumberland, who finished with 17 points, nailed three straight treys to start the second half on a 19-2 run.

Norris added nine points and nine assists for Oakland (4-5)

Neftali Alvarez had 21 points and Jonathan Kasibabu added 17 with 12 rebounds for Fairfield (2-7), which has lost six of its last seven games. The Stags were within three points in those six losses, except for one game.

More state men

(At) Davenport 73, Wayne State 70: Avery Hudson and Chris Rollins each scored 15 for Davenport (8-1, 2-1 Great Lakes). Darian Owens-White scored a game-high 22 points for Wayne State (1-6, 1-2).

State women

(At) Michigan 83, LIU Brooklyn 38: The Wolverines (6-3) ran up a 27-1 lead in the first quarter en route to a decisive victory led by freshman forward Naz Hillmon’s 24 points and 10 rebounds. Michigan got 58 points off the bench against the Blackbirds (0-8).

Wayne State 70, (at) Davenport 56: The Warriors (4-4, 2-1) rode a 39-22 first half lead to victory in Grand Rapids. Grace George led the visitors in scoring with 19 points while grabbing nine rebounds. Toni Grace led Davenport (3-6, 1-2) with 11 points.

Big Ten men

(At) Purdue 62, No. 23 Maryland 60: Carsen Edwards scored 20 points and Aaron Wheeler had a season-high 15 to help Purdue pull off the upset.

The Boilermakers (6-3, 1-1 Big Ten) snapped a two-game losing streak and avoided going 0-2 in conference play for the first time since 2013-14.

Anthony Cowan Jr. finished with 18 points and six assists for the Terrapins (7-2, 1-1). Bruno Fernando had 10 points and 13 rebounds while Darryl Morsell scored 12 points.

(At) No. 18 Iowa 98, Iowa State 84: Tyler Cook had 26 points and 11 rebounds, Isaiah Moss added 20 points and 18th-ranked Iowa cruised past rival Iowa State.

Nicholas Baer had 11 of his 14 points in the second half for the Hawkeyes (7-2), who shot 57.4 percent from the floor and outrebounded the Cyclones 44-24.

Iowa took control with a 16-2 run late in the first half, and the Hawkeyes pushed their lead to 63-47 on Baer’s 3-pointer early in the second half.

Horton-Tucker scored 21 points and Marial Shayok had 19 for Iowa State (7-2).