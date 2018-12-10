Guard Zavier Simpson (3) and Michigan downed South Carolina on Saturday to help maintain their No. 5 national ranking from the Associated Press. (Photo: Paul Sancya / Associated Press)

Michigan is still unbeaten and still No. 5 in the country.

The Wolverines (10-0) held steady at No. 5 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25, following victories last week over Northwestern and South Carolina, which also helped them land the No. 1 spot in the most recent NCAA Evaluation Tool.

Michigan’s total includes a first-place vote.

Michigan State (8-2), meanwhile, climbed one spot to No. 9 after also notching a pair of victories last week over then-No. 18 Iowa and Florida.

Kansas, meanwhile, is back where it started the season.

The preseason No. 1, the Jayhawks are again the top-ranked in the AP Top 25 despite struggling to get past New Mexico State at home. Kansas received 57 first-place votes from a 65-person media panel in the poll released Monday, sliding into the top spot after previous No. 1 Gonzaga lost to Tennessee.

No. 2 Duke moved up a spot and received four first-place votes. No. 3 Tennessee, No. 4 Gonzaga, No. 5 Michigan and No. 6 Virginia received the other first-place votes.

No. 7 Nevada, Auburn, Michigan State and Florida State rounded out the top 10.

The Jayhawks were the preseason No. 1, but dropped a spot after Duke decimated then-No. 2 Kentucky to open the season.

Gonzaga moved to No. 1 after beating Duke in the Maui Invitational title game, lasting two weeks before losing 76-73 to the Vols Sunday in Phoenix.

Kansas (8-0) kept winning, though needed a big game from Dedric Lawson to beat New Mexico State in Kansas City on Saturday. Lawson, a preseason All-American, had 20 points, including the final 14 for Kansas, and 10 rebounds in the tighter than expected 63-60 victory.

ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25

Record Pts Prv 1. Kansas (57) 8-0 1583 2 2. Duke (4) 9-1 1454 3 3. Tennessee (1) 7-1 1421 7 4. Gonzaga (1) 9-1 1412 1 5. Michigan (1) 10-0 1398 5 6. Virginia (1) 9-0 1384 4 7. Nevada 10-0 1283 6 8. Auburn 8-1 1151 8 9. Michigan State 8-2 1066 10 10. Florida State 8-1 991 11 11. Texas Tech 8-0 914 13 12. North Carolina 7-2 890 14 13. Virginia Tech 8-1 833 15 14. Buffalo 9-0 664 17 15. Ohio St. 8-1 621 19 16. Wisconsin 8-2 599 12 17. Villanova 8-2 532 21 18. Mississippi State 8-1 441 22 19. Kentucky 7-2 385 9 20. Arizona State 7-1 351 20 21. Marquette 8-2 281 — 22. Iowa 7-2 208 18 23. Furman 10-0 189 25 24. Houston 8-0 173 — 25. Syracuse 7-2 118 — 25. Indiana 8-2 118 — 25. Kansas State 6-2 118 16

Others receiving votes: Nebraska 115, Maryland 105, Oklahoma 82, Cincinnati 73, St. John’s 57, Purdue 40, N.C. State 26, Iowa St. 19, TCU 13, San Francisco 5, UCLA 3, Butler 2, Minnesota 2, Davidson 1, Florida 1, NJIT 1, Seton Hall 1, Texas 1.