Northwestern center Dererk Pardon, left, celebrates with forward Miller Kopp after scoring a basket against Ohio State during the second half. (Photo: Nam Y. Huh, AP)

Rochester — Oakland is going back to Little Caesars Arena for the final Horizon League tournament in Detroit.

The Golden Grizzlies held off Youngstown State, 88-84, at the O’Rena on Wednesday night to advance to Monday’s 9:30 semifinal against Northern Kentucky.

Green Bay and Wright State play in Monday’s other semifinal, at 7. The final is Tuesday night.

Jaevin Cumberland led third-seeded Oakland (16-16) with 23 points, Tray Maddox Jr. had 19 points and Xavier Hill-Mais added 17 points and 11 rebounds.

Brad Brechting added 11 points and 15 rebounds, and Braden Norris scored 10.

No. 6 seed Youngstown State, led by Devin Morgan’s 19 points, finishes 12-20.

This is the fourth and final year of the Horizon League tournament in Detroit.

The tournament moves to Indianapolis next year.

More Horizon League men

(At) No. 2 Northern Kentucky 99, No. 7 Detroit Mercy 88: The Titans’ upset bid fell short, despite a seven-point lead at halftime.

Antoine Davis scored 30 on 11-for-29 shooting for the Titans (11-20), Josh McFolley had 24 points, and Willy Isiani added 14.

Northern Kentucky (24-8) was led by Tyler Sharpe’s 25 points.

Detroit Mercy played seriously short-handed, with Gerald Blackshear Jr. and Harrison Curry out for what a spokesman said was a “coach’s decision,” and Derrien King was out with injury.

The Titans only played seven players.

State women

(At) Central Michigan 88, Western Michigan 55: Presley Hudson and Reyna Frost each scored 20 and Frost added 17 rebounds as the Chippewas (23-6, 14-3 MAC) coasted to victory. Micaela Kelly added 18 points. For the Broncos (10-18, 4-13), Jasmyn Walker had 16 points, Deja Wimby 15 and Leighah-Amori Wool 14.

Toledo 70, (at) Eastern Michigan 67 (2OT): Jenna Annecchiarico scored 19 and Corrione Cardwell added 14 for the Eagles (12-16, 5-12 MAC), who lost in double-overtime. Danielle Minott had 13 points and Autumn Hudson added 16 rebounds. Kaayla McIntyre had 25 points and 15 rebounds for Toledo (19-9, 11-6).

Big Ten

(At) Northwestern 68, Ohio State 50: With Kaleb Wesson out serving a suspension, Dererk Pardon took full advantage.

Pardon had 20 points and 13 rebounds as Northwestern snapped a 10-game losing streak.

Vic Law and A.J. Turner had 10 points apiece and Pardon was 8 for 10 from the field as the Wildcats (13-17, 4-15 Big Ten) won for the first time since beating Indiana 73-66 on Jan. 22.

Keyshawn Woods had 15 points and seven rebounds for Ohio State (18-12, 8-11), which lost its second straight without Wesson. The Buckeyes have dropped five of seven.

Wesson was suspended indefinitely by Ohio State last week for an unspecified violation of athletic department policy. The 6-foot-9 sophomore center leads the team in scoring (14.6 points) and rebounding (6.7). He had 22 points and eight rebounds in the Buckeyes' 63-49 win over Northwestern on Feb. 20.

Penn State 66, (at) Rutgers 65: The Nittany Lions (13-17, 6-13 Big Ten) claimed their fourth win in their last five games.

Lamar Stevens led the way for Penn State with 18 points, and Myreon Jones and Rasir Bolton added 13 and 11 points, respectively, off the bench.

Mike Watkins grabbed 14 rebounds for Penn State to become the 10th highest rebounder in school history with 715.

A 3-pointer by Josh Reaves gave Penn State a 66-60 advantage with 2:56 before the Nittany Lions went cold and Rutgers got hot, scoring the last five points of the game. Reaves blocked two shots in the final 45 seconds.

Top 25

No. 10 LSU 79, (at) Florida 78 (OT): Tremont Waters dribbled the length of the court for the tying basket with three seconds remaining in regulation and then hit a 3-pointer early in overtime, helping LSU escape.

The Gators had a chance to win it with 7.8 second left in overtime, but Jalen Hudson slipped and then KeVaughn Allen failed to get off a driving shot before the final buzzer.

The Tigers (25-5, 15-2 SEC) nearly gave the game away in the final minute of regulation. Waters coughed up a turnover that led to a dunk at the other end and Skylar Mays missed the front end of a one-and-one.

Hudson, who scored 16 straight points in the second half in his final home game on "Senior Night," looked as if he delivered the winner. His 3-pointer from the elbow rattled around the rim and fell through with 6.2 seconds left, putting the Gators (17-13, 9-8) up 72-70. But that was enough time for Waters to go coast to coast while splitting Florida's half-hearted defense.

(At) Seton Hall 73, No. 16 Marquette 64: Myles Powell scored 34 points and Seton Hall closed with an 18-0 run to revive its NCAA Tournament hopes.

Powell had 10 straight points in the run, tying it at 64 with 2:55 to play and hitting the go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:28 left. Seton Hall (17-12, 8-9 Big East) snapped a three-game losing streak and handed Marquette (23-7, 12-5) its third straight loss.

Michael Nzei hit four free throws in the final minute and Jared Rhoden added two.

Sam Hauser led Marquette with 25 points. Conference scoring leader Markus Howard was limited to six on 2-of-11 shooting.