1. Michigan (10-0, 2-0) – The Wolverines got their first scare of the season as the potential game-winning basket hit the backboard and caromed off the rim at Northwestern, sparing Michigan another heartbreaker in Evanston. The Wolverines followed that up by overcoming a slow start to drub South Carolina as they showed over the course of two games they can win when not playing their best. Last week: 1.
Fullscreen
2. Michigan State (8-2, 2-0) – It was a productive week for the Spartans, who capped off a tough six-game stretch that included just one game at home. That home game resulted a convincing blowout of Iowa, which entered the game ranked No. 18 in the country. The Spartans followed that up with a trip to Florida and a gutty win that was anything but pretty, but proved their depth will come into play this season. Last week: 2.
Fullscreen
3. Indiana (8-2, 2-0) – The Hoosiers aren’t blowing teams out but they’re getting wins, nonetheless. The only loss in the last six games was at Duke, and last week it was star freshman Romeo Langford who led the way as he scored 15 of 17 in the second half of a win at Penn State before netting 21 in a one-point victory over Louisville. Butler provides the next test Saturday in the Crossroads Classic. Last week: 8.
Fullscreen
4. Ohio State (8-1, 2-0) – The Buckeyes had the weekend off after finishing a perfect start to the Big Ten season by rallying to win at Illinois. Whether the Buckeyes have what it takes to remain in the conference hunt all season remains to be seen, but they’ll at least get one more test before Big Ten play begins, when they take on UCLA on Dec. 22. Last week: 5.
Fullscreen
5. Wisconsin (8-2, 2-0) – The Badgers overcame an upset bid at home against Rutgers early in the week but couldn’t do the same over the weekend at Marquette as a barrage of missed shots wasted a 34-point outing from Ethan Happ. The Badgers were just 5-for-24 from 3-point range as Brad Davison was held scoreless and D’Mitrik Trice was 1-for-6 from 3-point range. Last week: 3.
Fullscreen
6. Minnesota (8-2, 1-1) – The Golden Gophers have responded well to getting trounced by Ohio State in the Big Ten opener. They knocked off Nebraska at home early in the week, then took care of business against Arkansas State, looking more like the team that opened the season with five straight wins before fumbling its way to two losses in three games heading into the week. Last week: 9.
Fullscreen
7. Nebraska (8-2, 1-1) – The Cornhuskers came up short in their first Big Ten road game, falling at Minnesota early in the week. But they bounced back behind 30 points from James Palmer to end a seven-game skid to in-state rival Creighton. Palmer was huge, making six 3-pointers, but three more players scored in double-figures as the Huskers proved they’ll be a factor in the conference race all season. Last week: 6.
Fullscreen
9. Maryland (8-2, 1-1) – The Terrapins got an early lead on Purdue early in the week but couldn’t take advantage of an off-night from Carsen Edwards as they made just one of their final nine shots to miss out on an early road victory. They got back on track at home late in the week by beating Loyola-Chicago, but the one that got away against the Boilermakers will sting for a while. Last week: 4.
Fullscreen
9. Purdue (6-4, 1-1) – Even 40 points from Carsen Edwards on his return to his home state wasn’t enough to get the Boilermakers a win at Texas. Instead, Purdue couldn’t carry any momentum from its win earlier in the week over Maryland and has now lost three of five with a game next weekend against Purdue in the Crossroads Classic. Last week: 10.
Fullscreen
10. Iowa (7-2, 0-2) – The Hawkeyes were flying high until conference play began, but after back-to-back losses – at home to Wisconsin and a blowout on the road at the hands of Michigan State – it’s about regrouping. The first step came by beating rival Iowa State in a chippy matchup and should continue over the next few weeks with no real test until Big Ten play picks up again after the first of the year with a trip to Purdue. Last week: 7.
Fullscreen
11. Northwestern (7-3, 0-2) – Things were not looking good for the Wildcats on Saturday afternoon. After opening Big Ten play with losses to Indiana and Michigan, Northwestern was in deep trouble against DePaul in a battle of Chicago. But Vic Law scored 25 and A.J. Turner added 24 to help the Cats erase a 15-point deficit and earn a much-needed win that likely kept things from spiraling out of control. Last week: 11.
Fullscreen
12. Penn State (5-4, 0-2) – The NIT champions from last season have yet to find much consistency and lost three of four before getting a victory over Colgate on Saturday. Before that, there were losses to Maryland and Indiana, both games the Nittany Lions could have won. If Pat Chambers’ crew continues to be unable to get over the hump in close games, they might get a shot to defend their title. Last week: 13.
Fullscreen
13. Illinois (3-7, 0-2) – The Fighting Illini have been close on many nights already this season, but a winless start in the Big Ten is still staring them in the face. They got well to some extent by beating UNLV at home to end a three-game skid, but they’ll need to get it done in conference to turn things around this season. Last week: 14
Fullscreen
14. Rutgers (5-4, 0-2) – Just when it looked like the Scarlet Knights could be a tough out this season by playing well against Michigan State and Wisconsin, they went on the road and lost to Fordham of the Atlantic 10. OK, Fordham might end up an NCAA Tournament team, but if the Scarlet Knights truly expect to turn things around, it’s not going to happen losing to the likes of Fordham. Last week: 12.
    Lincoln, Neb. — The Nebraska Cornhuskers are a hungry and humble basketball team.

    Hungry because they just missed out on making the NCAA Tournament last season despite winning 22 games, setting a school record with 13 conference wins and finishing fourth in the Big Ten.

    Humble because for all the success they’ve had getting out to an 8-2 start, they still have disappointing losses to Texas Tech and Minnesota to remind them they aren’t good enough to win most nights unless they bring their best effort.

    “I told them at the beginning of the year I feel we can beat anybody we play at anytime, anywhere,” seventh-year coach Tim Miles said. “That’s not always the case. Sometimes you’re like, ‘We need an act of God to get a win.’ Maybe you do, but usually you don’t. With these guys, I just feel like they’ve got a lot of versatility and we can do enough things.”

    Nebraska is built to break through in the postseason and rid itself of the dubious distinction of being the only team from a Power Five conference to never win an NCAA Tournament game.

    The Huskers are the most experienced team in the Big Ten, starting three seniors, a junior and a sophomore. They also rank among the most efficient teams in the nation on both ends of the court, according to kenpom.com.

    The team is off this week to take final exams and will resume play Sunday against former Big 12 mate Oklahoma State (4-5) in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

    The Huskers own a solid home win over Seton Hall of the Big East and a quality road win over 2018 NCAA regional semifinalist Clemson in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

    Nebraska is coming off its best performance in a 94-75 win over Creighton last Saturday in Lincoln. James Palmer, who scored a season-high 30 points, wasn’t about to go overboard celebrating the end of the Huskers’ seven-game losing streak against their in-state rival.

    “We still know we’ve got to take care of business,” he said. “This one isn’t going to get us to the tournament.”

    The NCAA Tournament is what it’s all about this season, and it appears as if the Huskers will go as far as Palmer takes them. The senior guard is averaging 18.7 points per game and can hurt opponents shooting from the perimeter or penetrating. When he’s good, he’s very good.

    His 3-point shooting got Nebraska off to a fast start against Creighton and he finished 6 of 7 from distance. His ability to get to the basket and draw fouls shows up in his 71 free-throw attempts, among the most in the Big Ten.

    But in losses to Texas Tech (70-52 at a neutral site) and Minnesota (85-78 on road), he was a combined 8 for 27 from the field, 3 for 14 on 3-pointers and shot a total of six free throws.

    Senior forward Isaac Copeland is tough on the inside as a scorer, rebounder and defender and also can shoot the 3. Senior guard Glynn Watson Jr. is shooting 47.2 percent on 3s, up from 29.1 percent last season, and his 14.4-point scoring average is the best of his career. Junior forward Isaiah Roby fills up the stat sheet playing anywhere Miles needs him.

    Sophomore guard Thomas Allen has been consistent as a first-year starter. He gave the Huskers a spark as they built a big lead in the first half.

    “The best is yet to come for Thomas,” Palmer said. “We’ve preached to him to be more aggressive. It kicked in.”

    Sophomore guard Nana Akenten has contributed on both ends and 6-foot-11 freshman Brady Heiman looks to be ahead of schedule coming off the bench.

    The Huskers are 1-1 in Big Ten games and will resume conference play in January with back-to-back road games against No. 22 Iowa and a Maryland team just outside of The Associated Press Top 25.

    The Huskers appeared in the ratings, at No. 24, for a week after winning seven of their first eight. Even though they soundly beat a solid Big East team in Creighton, the loss three nights earlier at Minnesota knocked them out of this week’s poll.

    That shows they still have a ways to go to convince the college basketball world they’re not the same old Nebraska that has been unable to sustain success.

    There might be no better motivation, and the Big Ten schedule provides opportunity.

    “We march on,” Miles said.

