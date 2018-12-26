Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week of Dec. 24
Go through the gallery to see the Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for men's basketball for the week of Dec. 24, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for men's basketball for the week of Dec. 24, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
1. Michigan (12-0, 2-0) – Now one of only six unbeaten teams remaining in the country, the Wolverines dispatched Air Force over the weekend and how have just Binghamton left before Big Ten play resumes. Slow starts have been a bit of an issue over the past couple of games, as the Wolverines, along with most teams, navigate final exams and holiday breaks. Expect a faster start next time out. Last week: 1.
2. Michigan State (10-2, 2-0) – The Spartans still haven’t played the full 40 minutes coach Tom Izzo is looking for, but that doesn’t mean things haven’t been good. The pace was intense in a victory over Oakland as MSU scored 47 fast-break points behind 26 from Cassius Winston (5). It’s the pace the Spartans want to play at all times, with the focus now turning to the defense as only Northern Illinois is left before Big Ten play. Last week: 2.
3. Ohio State (11-1, 2-0) – UCLA has lost three straight, but that doesn’t mean the Bruins lack talent, making the Buckeyes’ double-digit victory over the Bruins even more impressive. It was a slow start, but the Buckeyes were the better team in the second half, and they’re now riding plenty of momentum with Big Ten play resuming after the first of the year. One easy tune-up is left before an early showdown at home vs. Michigan State. Last week: 4.
4. Indiana (11-2, 2-0) – After a run of close victories, the Hoosiers benefited from a couple of easy wins this week. Juwan Morgan continued to dominate, recording a triple-double in a win over Jacksonville State, while freshman phenom Romeo Langford (0) averaged 16.5 points in the two victories. The Hoosiers get a long break now with non-conference play complete. The next time on the Hoosiers will be on the court, they will be host Illinois to resume Big Ten play. Last week: 3.
5. Wisconsin (10-2, 2-0) – Another easy win for the Badgers this week over Grambling was highlighted by Ethan Happ, the program’s leading rebounder, grabbing the 1,000th of his career. It wasn’t a game that will raise many eyebrows, but after having nine days off, the Badgers shook off a slow start to roll to an easy victory and prepare for Western Kentucky, the last non-conference game on the schedule. Last week: 5.
6. Nebraska (10-2, 1-1) – James Palmer Jr. continues to be a consistent scorer for the Cornhuskers, who, like many other teams this time of year, shook off a sluggish start to knock off Cal State-Fullerton. But the Huskers are on a bit of a roll and will play once more – vs. Division II SW Minnesota State, where Tim Miles once coached – before seeing if the momentum will continue in conference action. Last week: 7.
7. Minnesota (10-2, 1-1) – The Golden Gophers now have won four straight and they’ve done so knowing they can count on forward Jordan Murphy, one of the most consistent players in the Big Ten. Murphy recorded another double-double in an easy win over North Carolina A&T. It’s the sort of performance the Gophers will need if they expect to challenge in the race for the conference championship. Last week: 6.
8. Iowa (10-2, 0-2) – The Hawkeyes have taken advantage of the schedule, winning four straight since dropping two Big Ten games earlier in the month. Freshman Joe Wieskamp has continued to play well, scoring a career-high 24 in a win over Savannah State. That sort of production, along with consistent play from the likes of Tyler Cook and Jordan Bohannon, will be vital win conference play resumes. Last week: 9.
9. Purdue (7-5, 1-1) – The Boilermakers had lost four of five games entering the week, leading to coach Matt Painter shuffling his rotation a bit. Getting 30 points from Carsen Edwards sure helped, too, as the Boilermakers rolled over Ohio for their second win in the last six games. A tough Belmont team is next before jumping back into Big Ten play. Last week: 11.
10. Northwestern (8-4, 0-2) – The Wildcats came up short in a tight game at home against Oklahoma, a trend that is something the ‘Cats are starting to become frustrated with. After dropping both of its Big Ten games by two points each, Northwestern had a chance to beat Oklahoma in regulation, but missed an open 3 before falling in overtime. There’s talent on the floor for the Wildcats, but if things don’t change late in games, it could be a frustrating next few months. Last week: 10.
11. Maryland (9-3, 1-1) – Seton Hall might end up making some noise in the Big East, but the Terrapins can’t be feeling great about letting a late lead slip away at home over the weekend. The Terps have some strength up front with Bruno Fernando and Jalen Smith, but they’ll need some help from the perimeter if the Terps are going to be a factor in Big Ten play. Last week: 8.
12. Illinois (4-8, 0-2) – A short two-game winning streak has evaporated for the Fighting Illini after a humbling loss to Missouri. It would have been a big win for a young Illinois team, but it was further proof of how far the Illini have to go. There are some good young players on the roster that could lead to the Illini being a tough out in Big Ten play, but getting consistent production is still a long-term goal. Last week: 12.
13. Penn State (6-6, 0-2) – Trying to figure out the Nittany Lions will be difficult this season. They’re a team that has some talent and is coming off an NIT championship, but the loss to Alabama featured giving up a 24-0 run and making just one of their last 10 shots. That’s a recipe for misery in the Big Ten, and Penn State is looking more and more like a team that will have a hard time when conference play resumes. Last week: 13.
14. Rutgers (6-5, 0-2) – The Scarlet Knights ended a four-game skid, and that was the No. 1 priority. The fact it came in overtime at home against Columbia shows there is still a long way to go for a young team. The Scarlet Knights will play teams tough, especially at home, but getting out of the bottom third of the Big Ten might be tough this season. Last week: 14.
    The Big Ten’s expanded schedule is shaping up to be quite a grind.

    After starting the season with only three teams in the AP Top 25, the league now has six. That’s significant at a time when the Big Ten has increased the number of conference games. Each of the league’s men’s basketball teams will play 20 conference games now – up from 18 a season ago.

    Right now, there’s a bit of a lull in the schedule, but league play resumes next week.

    “It’s the toughest year to go to 20 games,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said. “I think it’s great. It’s going to be hard on all of us.”

    Izzo’s team won the Big Ten last season, but rival Michigan took the conference tournament for a second straight year – and then went all the way to the national title game before losing to Villanova. No. 2 Michigan and No. 8 Michigan State look like the class of the league so far this season, but there’s plenty of competition.

    No. 13 Ohio State, No. 15 Wisconsin, No. 23 Indiana, No. 24 Iowa and unranked Nebraska have all had their moments.

    It will be a while before Michigan and Michigan State face each other. They play twice toward the end of the season, on Feb. 24 and March 9. By then, the buildup could be immense. The Wolverines are still undefeated after routing Villanova on the road and North Carolina at home. The Spartans have losses to Kansas and Louisville, but their resume includes a 22-point win over Iowa, a 20-point win over UCLA and a 10-point victory over Texas.

    Michigan and Michigan State lost key players to the NBA in Moe Wagner, Miles Bridges and Jaren Jackson, but they’ve looked formidable anyway. Freshman Ignas Brazdeikis has fit in right away for the Wolverines, who remain a stellar team defensively.

    “End of the season will tell us whether this is our best defensive team ever. Some of the numbers would say that,” Michigan coach John Beilein said. “The whole idea is keeping them out of transition, and then getting us into transition is huge for us.”

    Michigan State, meanwhile, is averaging a league-best 87.6 points per game behind the experienced trio of Cassius Winston, Nick Ward and Joshua Langford.

    The league schedule actually began back in November, and each team already has two Big Ten games under its belt. It won’t be long before it all starts up again.

    “We’ve just got to, I think, get fresh legs back, getting the last nonconference game out of the way, and say, ‘OK, this is now the real stuff,’” Beilein said.

    Here are a few more things to watch in the Big Ten:

    Party crashers

    The Wolverines and Spartans look like the most obvious title contenders, but there are five teams tied for first at 2-0 in the league – Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Wisconsin and Indiana. Wisconsin star Ethan Happ is averaging 19 points and 11 rebounds a game.

    And keep an eye on Nebraska, which actually leads the Big Ten with an average scoring margin of 20.8 through its 12 games. The Cornhuskers beat Creighton by 19 and Oklahoma State by 23.

    The problem for Nebraska is that it already has a conference loss – on the road against Minnesota in the type of game a title contender should probably win.

    More bids?

    The benefit of playing a 20-game conference schedule is that teams may have more chances for quality wins. The Big Ten put just four teams in the NCAA Tournament last season but appears on track for more this time around.

    Darkhorse

    Purdue won the conference in 2017 and finished one game back last season, but it’s hard to tell what to make of this season’s Boilermakers. They’ve already lost to Virginia Tech, Florida State, Michigan, Texas and Notre Dame, allowing at least 72 points in each of those games.

    Guard Carsen Edwards is a Big Ten player of the year candidate. He’s averaging 26 points a game and shooting 40 percent from 3-point range.

    Depth

    Izzo surveys the league and sees plenty of strength among teams expected to be near the bottom.

    “I think Illinois’ going to be a tough out, I think a lot of those teams are going to be tough outs. Those are supposedly the worst teams in the league. You want to go to Illinois and play them the way they pressure? You want to go to Northwestern and play?” Izzo said. “You want to go, I’m trying to think who else on the bottom – Penn State? You know, they all can beat you.”

    Northwestern lost by two points each to Indiana and Michigan and took Oklahoma to overtime.

    Moving back

    The last two Big Ten Tournaments were played in Washington and New York, after the league expanded to add Maryland and Rutgers. The event is back in the Midwest now, in Chicago.

    By the time the conference tourney starts, these teams should be plenty familiar with each other.

