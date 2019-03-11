Forward Ignas Brazdeikis is the first Michigan to win Big Ten Freshman of the Year since Trey Burke in 2012. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

After piling up wins throughout the regular season, Michigan racked up the Big Ten awards on Monday.

Ignas Brazdeikis led the haul for the Wolverines by being named Freshman of the Year and earning All-Big Ten second team honors.

Brazdeikis finished the regular season as Michigan’s leading scorer at 15 points per game and ranked second on the team in rebounds (5.3) and 3-point shooting (41.7 percent).

He also scored at least 20 points in 10 contests and wasted little time making his introduction to the college basketball world with a pair of impressive performances against Villanova and North Carolina during the first month of the season.

"I wanted to come in ready to go and do the best I could,” Brazdeikis told the Big Ten Network. “I expected the team to do well this year. I was really focused and ready to do my best. I felt like this year has been great.”

Brazdeikis became the first Michigan player to earn the top freshman recognition since Trey Burke in 2012 and seventh in program history, joining Gary Grant (1985), Chris Webber (1992), Maurice Taylor (1995), LaVell Blanchard (2000) and Daniel Horton (2003).

"That's a tremendous honor," Michigan coach John Beilein said on his radio show. "That is a great freshman class in this league. In a 14-team league where there is — let's say there's three freshmen in every class. So that's 42 freshmen and he's the best one? That says a lot about what he's accomplished.

"There's some really high-profile ones and he wasn't probably heard of as much as some those guys because he's from Canada. But what a great performance all year long."

Like Brazdeikis, junior guard Zavier Simpson was named to the All-Big Ten second team by both the media and coaches. Simpson averaged 9.1 points, 6.3 assists and 5.1 rebounds in a team-high 33.8 minutes during the regular season. He also led the Big Ten in assist-turnover ratio (3.2) and was tied for third in steals per game (1.5).

Simpson, who's considered one of the best defensive point guards in the nation and was named a semifinalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award, was beaten out by Penn State’s Josh Reaves for the conference’s top defensive honor. And despite Michigan's defense ranking among the best in the nation, Simpson was the only Wolverine — and third in program history — to make the all-defensive team.

In addition to Brazdeikis and Simpson, the rest of Michigan's starting lineup also earned recognition. Redshirt junior wing Charles Matthews (media), junior center Jon Teske (media, coaches) and sophomore guard Jordan Poole (media, coaches) all landed honorable mention nods, giving Michigan its most Big Ten honorees since 1984-85.

"Very deserving," Beilein said. "We traditionally have never valued that (awards) very much. They get player of the week, they get rookie of the week we don't even mention it. We're all about the team."

Up next for Michigan (26-5, 15-5 Big Ten) is the Big Ten tournament at the United Center in Chicago. The Wolverines will look to become the first conference team to pull off a three-peat when they open play at approximately 9:30 p.m. Friday in the quarterfinals against the winner of Iowa vs. Illinois/Northwestern.

Big Ten Awards

(*unanimous selection)

Coaches

FIRST TEAM

Bruno Fernando, Maryland

Cassius Winston, Michigan State*

Lamar Stevens, Penn State

Carsen Edwards, Purdue*

Ethan Happ, Wisconsin



SECOND TEAM

Romeo Langford, Indiana

Anthony Cowan Jr., Maryland

Ignas Brazdeikis, Michigan

Zavier Simpson, Michigan

Jordan Murphy, Minnesota



THIRD TEAM

Jordan Bohannon, Iowa

Tyler Cook, Iowa

Nick Ward, Michigan State

Amir Coffey, Minnesota

James Palmer Jr., Nebraska



HONORABLE MENTION

Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois

Juwan Morgan, Indiana

Jordan Poole, Michigan

Jon Teske, Michigan

Kenny Goins, Michigan State

Matt McQuaid, Michigan State

Dererk Pardon, Northwestern

Kaleb Wesson, Ohio State

Ryan Cline, Purdue

Geo Baker, Rutgers

ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM

Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois

Romeo Langford, Indiana

Joe Wieskamp, Iowa

Jalen Smith, Maryland

Ignas Brazdeikis, Michigan



ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM

Bruno Fernando, Maryland

Zavier Simpson, Michigan

Matt McQuaid, Michigan State

Josh Reaves, Penn State

Nojel Eastern, Purdue



PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Cassius Winston, Michigan State



DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Josh Reaves, Penn State



FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: Ignas Brazdeikis, Michigan



SIXTH PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Xavier Tillman, Michigan State



COACH OF THE YEAR: Matt Painter, Purdue

Media

FIRST TEAM

Bruno Fernando, Maryland

Cassius Winston, Michigan State*

Jordan Murphy, Minnesota

Carsen Edwards, Purdue*

Ethan Happ, Wisconsin



SECOND TEAM

Tyler Cook, Iowa

Anthony Cowan Jr., Maryland

Ignas Brazdeikis, Michigan

Zavier Simpson, Michigan

Lamar Stevens, Penn State

THIRD TEAM

Romeo Langford, Indiana

Juwan Morgan, Indiana

Nick Ward, Michigan State

Amir Coffey, Minnesota

James Palmer Jr., Nebraska

HONORABLE MENTION

Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois

Trent Frazier, Illinois

Jordan Bohannon, Iowa

Luka Garza, Iowa

Charles Matthews, Michigan

Jordan Poole, Michigan

Jon Teske, Michigan

Kenny Goins, Michigan State

Matt McQuaid, Michigan State

Vic Law, Northwestern

Dererk Pardon, Northwestern

Kaleb Wesson, Ohio State

Josh Reaves, Penn State

Ryan Cline, Purdue

Matt Haarms, Purdue

Geo Baker, Rutgers

Eugene Omoruyi, Rutgers

D’Mitrik Trice, Wisconsin



PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Cassius Winston, Michigan State



FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: Ignas Brazdeikis, Michigan



COACH OF THE YEAR: Matt Painter, Purdue

