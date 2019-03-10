CLOSE

Bob Wojnowski, Matt Charboneau and James Hawkins break down MSU's win over UM The Detroit News

East Lansing — When the game was over and another banner was raised inside the Breslin Center, there was no reason for Tom Izzo to hedge anymore.

Michigan State’s head coach had gone all in — on his team, on the rivalry, on this night — and he’d won. So when it came time to look ahead and try to make sense of what comes next, Izzo had no qualms about doubling down on what he’d just witnessed. Not after doubling up on Michigan with a second win in as many weeks.

“I’m going to enjoy this for a whole 24 hours,” said Izzo, his cheeks still wet from the tears of emotion and the locker-room commotion that followed Saturday night. “They bet me that I’d watch the film tonight at 2 a.m. My team is losing that bet. I’m not gonna do it.”

Not after what his team had just done, claiming a second consecutive Big Ten regular-season crown in a setting that seemed so perfectly scripted even the losing coach was raving about the ending — and calling for a sequel.

“Make this the last game of every year,” Michigan’s John Beilein said after he’d watched another double-digit lead evaporate against the Spartans and their sublime floor leader, Cassius Winston. “We’re all in. We have two great programs. And let’s just hope we both keep it going for as long as we can, because it’s great entertainment.”

It is, and whether or not it’s wishful thinking, we’ll find out soon enough whether either team can keep it going this postseason.

A title like no other

For the Spartans, now 32-6 in league play over the last two seasons, Saturday’s triumph was something special. And when you consider all the losses they’ve endured the last year — two NBA lottery picks (Miles Bridges and Jaren Jackson) left early last spring, and two of their top three scorers were sidelined this winter in Joshua Langford (foot surgery) and Nick Ward (broken hand) — it’s easy to see why Izzo says this ninth Big Ten title of his feels “unlike any other.”

It’s also fair to wonder how much more they’ve got left in them, even if Ward returns, as expected, for the Big Ten tournament in Chicago. But Saturday’s game was another reminder why you shouldn’t bet against Izzo or this Michigan State team.

Final Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings
 Fullscreen

Go through the gallery to see the final Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the 2018-19 season, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
Go through the gallery to see the final Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the 2018-19 season, compiled by Matt Charboneau. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
1. Michigan State (25-6, 16-4): A week after it looked like the Spartans played themselves out of a shot at a championship, they cruised past Nebraska, then rallied to beat Michigan at home, completing the season sweep of the Wolverines while earning a share of the conference title and locking up the No. 1 seed in next week's Big Ten tournament. That trip should also include the return of Nick Ward, who will be coming back from a broken hand at the right time. Last week: 2.
1. Michigan State (25-6, 16-4): A week after it looked like the Spartans played themselves out of a shot at a championship, they cruised past Nebraska, then rallied to beat Michigan at home, completing the season sweep of the Wolverines while earning a share of the conference title and locking up the No. 1 seed in next week’s Big Ten tournament. That trip should also include the return of Nick Ward, who will be coming back from a broken hand at the right time. Last week: 2. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
2. Purdue (23-8, 16-4): The Boilermakers had the outright championship in their hands but couldn't close the deal, losing on the road early in the week at Minnesota. They bounced back by taking care of business to knock off Northwestern and earn a share of the conference championship, capping off a season many didn't think would end with a Big Ten title and leaving Matt Painter as a potential coach of the year. Last week: 1.
2. Purdue (23-8, 16-4): The Boilermakers had the outright championship in their hands but couldn’t close the deal, losing on the road early in the week at Minnesota. They bounced back by taking care of business to knock off Northwestern and earn a share of the conference championship, capping off a season many didn’t think would end with a Big Ten title and leaving Matt Painter as a potential coach of the year. Last week: 1. Nam Y. Huh, AP
Fullscreen
3. Michigan (26-5, 15-5): The Wolverines had a shot at a share of the conference championship and looked good in the first half against Michigan State. But the Wolverines faltered in the second half to lose to their rival for the second time in two weeks, watching the Spartans raise a banner. Without injured forward Charles Matthews, the Wolverines now look to the conference tournament as a chance to win a championship. Last week: 3.
3. Michigan (26-5, 15-5): The Wolverines had a shot at a share of the conference championship and looked good in the first half against Michigan State. But the Wolverines faltered in the second half to lose to their rival for the second time in two weeks, watching the Spartans raise a banner. Without injured forward Charles Matthews, the Wolverines now look to the conference tournament as a chance to win a championship. Last week: 3. Carlos Osorio, AP
Fullscreen
4. Wisconsin (22-9, 14-6): The Badgers locked up fourth place and a double-bye in the conference tournament by beating Iowa early in the week before closing the regular season with a win at Ohio State. The Badgers closed the season winning five of the last six games and now look to continue that momentum at the Big Ten tournament. With senior Ethan Happ looking to make one last push, the Badgers could find themselves hoisting a championship trophy. Last week: 4.
4. Wisconsin (22-9, 14-6): The Badgers locked up fourth place and a double-bye in the conference tournament by beating Iowa early in the week before closing the regular season with a win at Ohio State. The Badgers closed the season winning five of the last six games and now look to continue that momentum at the Big Ten tournament. With senior Ethan Happ looking to make one last push, the Badgers could find themselves hoisting a championship trophy. Last week: 4. Paul Vernon, AP
Fullscreen
5. Maryland (22-9, 13-7): The Terrapins halted a two-game skid by knocking off Minnesota in the regular-season finale. They were holding out hope Wisconsin would lose on Sunday afternoon, opening the door to finish fourth in the conference and earn the double-bye in the conference tournament. Instead, the Terps will be forced to play on Thursday with the chance to advance and face the Badgers in the quarterfinals. Last week: 5.
5. Maryland (22-9, 13-7): The Terrapins halted a two-game skid by knocking off Minnesota in the regular-season finale. They were holding out hope Wisconsin would lose on Sunday afternoon, opening the door to finish fourth in the conference and earn the double-bye in the conference tournament. Instead, the Terps will be forced to play on Thursday with the chance to advance and face the Badgers in the quarterfinals. Last week: 5. Patrick Semansky, AP
Fullscreen
6. Iowa (21-10, 10-10): The Hawkeyes had coach Fran McCaffrey back for the final game of the regular season after his two-game suspension, but even that couldn't end a four-game skid to close the season. The Hawkeyes blew a 16-point lead in the second half at Nebraska on Sunday and enter the postseason losing five of six. They've got a spot in the NCAA Tournament, but momentum has long since left the Hawkeyes. Last week: 7.
6. Iowa (21-10, 10-10): The Hawkeyes had coach Fran McCaffrey back for the final game of the regular season after his two-game suspension, but even that couldn’t end a four-game skid to close the season. The Hawkeyes blew a 16-point lead in the second half at Nebraska on Sunday and enter the postseason losing five of six. They’ve got a spot in the NCAA Tournament, but momentum has long since left the Hawkeyes. Last week: 7. Nati Harnik, AP
Fullscreen
7. Minnesota (19-12, 9-11): The Golden Gophers have been living life on the bubble for the past few weeks but did themselves a big favor by beating Purdue early in the week. They'd probably be best served by not having an early exit in the Big Ten tournament after losing on the road against Maryland to close the regular season, but it looks like the Gophers have likely done enough to reach the NCAA Tournament. Last week: 9.
7. Minnesota (19-12, 9-11): The Golden Gophers have been living life on the bubble for the past few weeks but did themselves a big favor by beating Purdue early in the week. They’d probably be best served by not having an early exit in the Big Ten tournament after losing on the road against Maryland to close the regular season, but it looks like the Gophers have likely done enough to reach the NCAA Tournament. Last week: 9. Patrick Semansky, AP
Fullscreen
8. Indiana (17-14, 8-12): The Hoosiers have come out of nowhere to put themselves right back in the NCAA Tournament picture, closing the regular season with four consecutive victories, including back-to-back wins over Wisconsin and Michigan State. While they're back in the bubble discussion, the Hoosiers almost certainly have to win at least one game at the conference tournament and likely a couple to earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament. Last week: 10.
8. Indiana (17-14, 8-12): The Hoosiers have come out of nowhere to put themselves right back in the NCAA Tournament picture, closing the regular season with four consecutive victories, including back-to-back wins over Wisconsin and Michigan State. While they’re back in the bubble discussion, the Hoosiers almost certainly have to win at least one game at the conference tournament and likely a couple to earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament. Last week: 10. Darron Cummings, AP
Fullscreen
9. Ohio State (18-13, 8-12): The season couldn't have ended much worse for the Buckeyes as they dropped three in a row while Kaleb Wesson sat out serving a suspension. There's no indication if he'll be back for the conference tournament, but if the Buckeyes expect to keep their NCAA Tournament bubble from bursting, they'll likely need a win or two in Chicago. Getting Wesson back would go a long way toward meeting that goal. Last week: 6.
9. Ohio State (18-13, 8-12): The season couldn’t have ended much worse for the Buckeyes as they dropped three in a row while Kaleb Wesson sat out serving a suspension. There’s no indication if he’ll be back for the conference tournament, but if the Buckeyes expect to keep their NCAA Tournament bubble from bursting, they’ll likely need a win or two in Chicago. Getting Wesson back would go a long way toward meeting that goal. Last week: 6. Paul Vernon, AP
Fullscreen
10. Penn State (14-17, 7-13): The Nittany Lions closed the regular season by winning five of their final six games, the only loss coming by four on the road against Wisconsin. After dropping their share of close games early in the season, the Nittany Lions now look more like the team many expected would be an NCAA Tournament team. Now they'll have to rely on a winning four games in four days at the conference tournament. Last week: 12.
10. Penn State (14-17, 7-13): The Nittany Lions closed the regular season by winning five of their final six games, the only loss coming by four on the road against Wisconsin. After dropping their share of close games early in the season, the Nittany Lions now look more like the team many expected would be an NCAA Tournament team. Now they’ll have to rely on a winning four games in four days at the conference tournament. Last week: 12. Andy Manis, AP
Fullscreen
11. Rutgers (14-16, 7-13): The up-and-down life of a young team continued for the Scarlet Knights as they followed a two-game winning streak by dropping their last two in final week of the regular season, forcing them to play Wednesday in the conference tournament. The loss early in the week to Penn State was a tough one while Rutgers simply got run over by a surging Indiana team. Last week: 8.
11. Rutgers (14-16, 7-13): The up-and-down life of a young team continued for the Scarlet Knights as they followed a two-game winning streak by dropping their last two in final week of the regular season, forcing them to play Wednesday in the conference tournament. The loss early in the week to Penn State was a tough one while Rutgers simply got run over by a surging Indiana team. Last week: 8. Darron Cummings, AP
Fullscreen
12. Illinois (11-20, 7-13): It was a rough close to the season for the young Fighting Illini. They had won four straight before things went in the wrong direction with just one victory in the final six games. It pushed the Illini into the first day of the Big Ten tournament, but with their style of play the Illini remain a team few others will want to see. Last week: 11.
12. Illinois (11-20, 7-13): It was a rough close to the season for the young Fighting Illini. They had won four straight before things went in the wrong direction with just one victory in the final six games. It pushed the Illini into the first day of the Big Ten tournament, but with their style of play the Illini remain a team few others will want to see. Last week: 11. Stephen Haas, AP
Fullscreen
13. Nebraska (16-15, 6-14): The long season for the Cornhuskers at least ended with the seniors going out on a high note as the Huskers erased a 16-point halftime deficit at home to beat Iowa in overtime, ending a four-game losing streak. The depleted roster means a run in next week's conference tournament seems unlikely, though don't bet against the Huskers getting a win or two. Last week: 13.
13. Nebraska (16-15, 6-14): The long season for the Cornhuskers at least ended with the seniors going out on a high note as the Huskers erased a 16-point halftime deficit at home to beat Iowa in overtime, ending a four-game losing streak. The depleted roster means a run in next week’s conference tournament seems unlikely, though don’t bet against the Huskers getting a win or two. Last week: 13. Nati Harnik, AP
Fullscreen
14. Northwestern (13-18, 4-16): The Wildcats ended their 10-game skid, beating Ohio State to win for the first time since late January. It hardly salvaged a season that was off the rails before the new year but it at least gives the Wildcats a small bit of momentum as they head down the road a few miles for next week's Big Ten tournament. Last week: 14.
14. Northwestern (13-18, 4-16): The Wildcats ended their 10-game skid, beating Ohio State to win for the first time since late January. It hardly salvaged a season that was off the rails before the new year but it at least gives the Wildcats a small bit of momentum as they head down the road a few miles for next week’s Big Ten tournament. Last week: 14. Nam Y. Huh, AP
Fullscreen

    Izzo sure won’t anymore. He lit into his players at halftime Saturday night, throwing down the gauntlet and challenging his starters, whom he felt were playing “in a fog.” Izzo called it “a character check.” And if it was loud in the locker room, it was also clear his players — Winston, senior co-captain Matt McQuad and sophomore center Xavier Tillman, most notably — had received the message, answering with a 46-point second half (on 33 possessions) that checked almost every box.

    And that type of response is why some around the program — heck, even Beilein a couple of weeks ago — will tell you this team reminds them a bit of Izzo’s last Final Four squad in 2015, both in the way they play offensively and the way they handle adversity.

    Michigan State leads the nation in assist percentage, and the Spartans are fourth in KenPom’s adjusted offensive efficiency rating, trailing only Gonzaga, Tennessee and Virginia. Yet if you ask Izzo why his team is where it is now, he’ll point to the top-10 defense as well. He wasn’t sure how good it’d be when the season tipped off in November, but four months later, Izzo admits, “I think that’s why we’ve hung in there.”

    More: Spartans don’t let injuries derail Big Ten title run

    More: Michigan bench shows signs of promise in loss 

    That and Winston’s ball-screen wizardry — “He owned us both times we played him,” Michigan assistant DeAndre Haynes said — and a chemistry that’s hard to pinpoint. What the Spartans may lack in outward toughness — “What I have on this team is a lot of guys that want to please you,” Izzo said, “and sometimes that means a little softer maybe” — they more than make up for with an inner strength and a bond that’s been reinforced by all the injuries.

    Nothing exemplified that better than the fast-break layup Kyle Ahrens made during that crucial stretch late in the first half Saturday, crashing to the floor and wincing in pain as he scrambled to get back up. Ahrens has been in and out of the lineup with a back injury in recent weeks, and after pleading with Izzo to let him play in this game, there he was picking up his team when it desperately needed a lift.

    “They were so fired up for him in the next huddle,” Izzo said. “You talk about a guy with some grit now.”

    Some of that surely will get lost now, as talk turns to the nitty-gritty debates we get bogged down in at tournament time, with basketball taking a back seat to “bracketology” for the next several days.

    And go ahead: Crunch the numbers, if you must. Michigan State finished the regular season with 11 Quadrant 1 wins — the new top-50 measure utilized by the NCAA tournament selection committee. That’s tied with Virginia and Kentucky for most in the nation, and while that late-season loss to Indiana might’ve torpedoed their chances for a No. 1 seed, the Spartans, who expect Ward to return this week for the Big Ten tournament in Chicago, remain in the hunt, at least.

    Michigan’s case for a No. 1 fell apart down the stretch, mostly because the Wolverines twice came unglued in the second half against their rivals.

    Saturday, they let the officiating dictate their lineups, then lost their heads when the Spartans finally found their rhythm, Winston putting the ball on a string and “dragging us all over the floor,” as Michigan forward Isaiah Livers put it.

    After Livers’ layup put Michigan up 50-45 with 12:23 to play Saturday, the Wolverines went more than 7 minutes without a made field goal. And by the time Jordan Poole’s 3-pointer fell with 5:03 left, the Spartans led by double digits, Michigan’s leading scorer, Ignas Brazdeikis, had fouled out, and the Breslin Center crowd had gone full tilt. (“That was like old times,” Izzo said.)

    “I just remember the ball not going into the net for a while,” Livers said afterward, leaning against the cinder block wall outside the visitors’ locker room. “I looked up and was like, ‘Dang, we still have the same score.’”

    And when it was over, they still had the same result: Another loss to their in-state rivals, this time with the stakes even higher than they were two weeks earlier in Ann Arbor.

    “The bad part about that was Coach B was emphasizing poise,” Livers added. “We weren’t poised at all.”

    No, they weren’t. Beilein even used the word “imploded” in his postgame comments, though he later amended that to use the word “poise” as well.

    Plenty to still play for

    But whatever it was, or wasn’t, it’s something only experience will correct. Michigan doesn’t have the offensive firepower it possessed a year ago, but it also doesn’t have quite the same veteran savvy Beilein relied on at crunch time.

    All the more reason why the Wolverines are banking on Charles Matthews’ return from an ankle injury to solve some of their problems. He’s more than just Michigan’s most important defensive player. He’s also a 1-on-1 scorer who can limit the kind of droughts that doomed Michigan against Michigan State — or even carry a team, at times, the way he did in last year’s Final Four run.

    Michigan State 75, Michigan 63
     Fullscreen

    Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) reacts after a Michigan turnover in the second half.
    Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) reacts after a Michigan turnover in the second half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan State forward Aaron Henry (11) shares a moment with Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) while Michigan State leads in the second half.
    Michigan State forward Aaron Henry (11) shares a moment with Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) while Michigan State leads in the second half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan State guard Cassius Winston (5) drives on Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) in the second half.
    Michigan State guard Cassius Winston (5) drives on Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) in the second half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo talks with Thomas Kithier in the second half.
    Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo talks with Thomas Kithier in the second half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) goes airborne guarding Michigan State guard Matt McQuaid (20) in the second half.
    Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) goes airborne guarding Michigan State guard Matt McQuaid (20) in the second half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan State guard Cassius Winston (5) lays In a basket between Michigan forward Ignas Brazdeikis (13) and Michigan guard Jordan Poole (2) in the second half.
    Michigan State guard Cassius Winston (5) lays In a basket between Michigan forward Ignas Brazdeikis (13) and Michigan guard Jordan Poole (2) in the second half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan State guard Cassius Winston (5) reacts in the second half. Michigan vs. Michigan State at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Mich. on March 9, 2019. Michigan State wins, 75-63. (Robin Buckson / Detroit News)
    Michigan State guard Cassius Winston (5) reacts in the second half. Michigan vs. Michigan State at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Mich. on March 9, 2019. Michigan State wins, 75-63. (Robin Buckson / Detroit News) Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan State guard Cassius Winston (5) celebrates with Michigan State senior guard Matt McQuaid (20) before McQuaid exits the game in the second half.
    Michigan State guard Cassius Winston (5) celebrates with Michigan State senior guard Matt McQuaid (20) before McQuaid exits the game in the second half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan guard Eli Brooks (55) and Michigan guard Jordan Poole, rear, try to guard Michigan State guard Cassius Winston (5) in the second half.
    Michigan guard Eli Brooks (55) and Michigan guard Jordan Poole, rear, try to guard Michigan State guard Cassius Winston (5) in the second half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan State guard Cassius Winston (5) shoots over Michigan guard David DeJulius (0) in the second half.
    Michigan State guard Cassius Winston (5) shoots over Michigan guard David DeJulius (0) in the second half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    While the fans cheer, Michigan State guard Cassius Winston (5) weaves his way between Michigan defenders Michigan forward Brandon Johns Jr. (23) and Michigan guard Jordan Poole (2) in the second half.
    While the fans cheer, Michigan State guard Cassius Winston (5) weaves his way between Michigan defenders Michigan forward Brandon Johns Jr. (23) and Michigan guard Jordan Poole (2) in the second half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan State senior guard Matt McQuaid (20) dunks in the second half.
    Michigan State senior guard Matt McQuaid (20) dunks in the second half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan State forward Kenny Goins (25) blocks a shot by Michigan center Jon Teske (15) in the second half.
    Michigan State forward Kenny Goins (25) blocks a shot by Michigan center Jon Teske (15) in the second half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan State forward Aaron Henry (11) shares a moment with Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) in the second half.
    Michigan State forward Aaron Henry (11) shares a moment with Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) in the second half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan State forward Kenny Goins (25) hits a shot in the second half.
    Michigan State forward Kenny Goins (25) hits a shot in the second half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) blocks a shot by Michigan guard Jordan Poole (2) in the second half.
    Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) blocks a shot by Michigan guard Jordan Poole (2) in the second half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) hugs Michigan State senior forward Kenny Goins, left, before Goins exits the game late in the second half.
    Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) hugs Michigan State senior forward Kenny Goins, left, before Goins exits the game late in the second half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan center Jon Teske (15) tries to defend Michigan State guard Cassius Winston (5) in the second half.
    Michigan center Jon Teske (15) tries to defend Michigan State guard Cassius Winston (5) in the second half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan State forward Aaron Henry (11) shoots over Michigan forward Isaiah Livers (4) in the second half.
    Michigan State forward Aaron Henry (11) shoots over Michigan forward Isaiah Livers (4) in the second half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan guard Jordan Poole (2) fouls Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) in the second half.
    Michigan guard Jordan Poole (2) fouls Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) in the second half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan State forward Kenny Goins (25) reacts after he hits a shot in the second half.
    Michigan State forward Kenny Goins (25) reacts after he hits a shot in the second half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo tries to get his team to slow it down in the second half.
    Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo tries to get his team to slow it down in the second half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan State senior guard Matt McQuaid (20) kisses the court before he exits the game in the second half.
    Michigan State senior guard Matt McQuaid (20) kisses the court before he exits the game in the second half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan State guard Cassius Winston (5) hugs Michigan State guard Matt McQuaid (20) after the 75-63 win over Michigan
    Michigan State guard Cassius Winston (5) hugs Michigan State guard Matt McQuaid (20) after the 75-63 win over Michigan Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan State teammates from right, Xavier Tillman, Aaron Henry and Cassius Winston celebrate after the game.
    Michigan State teammates from right, Xavier Tillman, Aaron Henry and Cassius Winston celebrate after the game. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan forward Isaiah Livers (4) walks off the floor after the game. Michigan vs Michigan State at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Mich. on Mar. 9, 2019. Michigan State wins, 75-63. (Robin Buckson / Detroit News)
    Michigan forward Isaiah Livers (4) walks off the floor after the game. Michigan vs Michigan State at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Mich. on Mar. 9, 2019. Michigan State wins, 75-63. (Robin Buckson / Detroit News) Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo watches video highlights of senior players after the game.
    Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo watches video highlights of senior players after the game. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo with injured players Nick Ward, right, and Joshua Langford, left, after the game.
    Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo with injured players Nick Ward, right, and Joshua Langford, left, after the game. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Tamia Todd, right, watches her daughter, Ayanna Tillman, 2, with her father, Xavier Tillman with the Big Ten Championship trophy after the game.
    Tamia Todd, right, watches her daughter, Ayanna Tillman, 2, with her father, Xavier Tillman with the Big Ten Championship trophy after the game. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    The Michigan State team with the Big Ten Championship 2019 banner after the game.
    The Michigan State team with the Big Ten Championship 2019 banner after the game. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan forward Ignas Brazdeikis (13) reacts after hitting a shot in the first half.
    Michigan forward Ignas Brazdeikis (13) reacts after hitting a shot in the first half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan State's Cassius Winston is surrounded by the Michigan bench after he traveled in the first half.
    Michigan State's Cassius Winston is surrounded by the Michigan bench after he traveled in the first half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan State's Aaron Henry (11) guards Michigan's Ignas Brazdeikis the first half.
    Michigan State's Aaron Henry (11) guards Michigan's Ignas Brazdeikis the first half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan State forward Kyle Ahrens (0) guards Michigan guard Jordan Poole (2) in the first half.
    Michigan State forward Kyle Ahrens (0) guards Michigan guard Jordan Poole (2) in the first half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) blocks a shot by Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) in the first half.
    Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) blocks a shot by Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) in the first half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) blocks a shot by Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) in the first half.
    Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) blocks a shot by Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) in the first half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) comes up with the ball after blocking a shot by Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) in the first half. Michigan vs Michigan State at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Mich. on Mar. 9, 2019. (Robin Buckson / Detroit News)
    Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) comes up with the ball after blocking a shot by Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) in the first half. Michigan vs Michigan State at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Mich. on Mar. 9, 2019. (Robin Buckson / Detroit News) Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan State fans make some noise in the first half.
    Michigan State fans make some noise in the first half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan State guard Matt McQuaid (20) defends a shot by Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) in the first half.
    Michigan State guard Matt McQuaid (20) defends a shot by Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) in the first half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) defends a shot by Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) in the first half.
    Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) defends a shot by Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) in the first half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) pulls down a rebound near Michigan forward Ignas Brazdeikis (13) and Jon Teske, rear, in the second half.
    Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) pulls down a rebound near Michigan forward Ignas Brazdeikis (13) and Jon Teske, rear, in the second half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan head coach John Beiliein talks with Michigan forward Ignas Brazdeikis (13) when he comes out of the game in the second half.
    Michigan head coach John Beiliein talks with Michigan forward Ignas Brazdeikis (13) when he comes out of the game in the second half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    Fullscreen

      “We’ve got a lot of gas left,” Haynes said. “And with Charles Matthews coming back, I think it’s gonna be really good for us.”

      That said, I don’t think either of these head coaches would be all that upset if they didn’t see each other again next Sunday in the Big Ten tournament championship game.

      Michigan’s draw sets them up fairly well for a run at a third straight tournament title, and that might do wonders for the team’s confidence, particularly if Brazdeikis can stay hot or Poole can find his groove. Beilein’s teams are 17-4 in March the last three seasons, but after a 17-0 start to this season, the expectations were ratcheted even higher. Maybe too high. But they are what they are.

      Izzo, meanwhile, knows this banner night won’t be remembered the way it should if his team can’t make it past the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament for a fourth consecutive season. A semifinal loss in Chicago wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world — especially for Winston’s ailing knee — but a loss the following weekend sure would feel like it.

      And even in the afterglow Saturday night, that needed to be verbalized.

      “It’s a great feeling, it’s a great accomplishment,” Winston said, as the Big Ten trophy sat on display not far away. “But it’s not the ending for us. and it’s not the end of the season for us. There’s a lot of other things that we can accomplish.”

      john.niyo@detroitnews.com

      Twitter: @JohnNiyo

