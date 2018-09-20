Michigan State and Michigan open the Big Ten football season on Saturday.
In this week's edition of The Detroit News College Football Show, columnist John Niyo, beat reporters Angelique S. Chengelis and Matt Charboneau and former Wolverines running back Chris Howard preview the MSU-Indiana and UM-Nebraska games.
Here are some of the highlights of the show:
► 1:20: Ex-Wolverine Jon Jansen on Angelique's podcast
► 2:30: Spartans receiver Felton Davis
► 4:00: MSU beat reporter Matt Charboneau
► 7:50: MSU-Indiana predictions
► 9:30: UM offensive linemen Michael Onwenu and Cesar Ruiz
