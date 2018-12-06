2019 Michigan football commitments
Go through the gallery to view the Michigan football program's 2019 commitments (star ratings according to the 247Sports Composite). David Guralnick, Detroit News
Erick All, Fairfield (Ohio), TE, 6-4, 225 pounds, three stars. 247Sports
Karsen Barnhart, Paw Paw, OT, 6-4, 273 pounds, three stars. Twitter: @k_ballin_
Zach Carpenter, Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller, OG, 6-5, 310 pounds, three stars. 247Sports
Zach Charbonnet, Westlake Village (Calif.) Oaks Christian, RB, 6-2, 215 pounds, four stars. Brandon Huffman / 247 Sports
Daxton Hill, Tulsa, Okla., S, 6-0, 183 pounds, five stars. 247Sports
Chris Hinton, Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian, DE, 6-4, 280 pounds, five stars. Twitter: @thechrishinton
Giles Jackson, Oakley (Calif.) Freedom, all-purpose back, 5-8, 175 pounds, four stars. Shotgun Spratling/USCFootball.com
George Johnson III, Stuart (Fla.) Martin County, ATH, 5-11, 180 pounds, three stars. Andrew Ivins / 247 Sports
Quinten Johnson, St. John's College (Washington D.C.), S, 5-11, 190 pounds, three stars. 247 Sports
Trente Jones, Loganville (Ga.) Grayson, OT, 6-6, 282 pounds, four stars. Keith Niebuhr / 247 Sports
Quintel Kent, St. Edward (Lakewood, Ohio), WR, 6-foot, 170 pounds, three stars. 247Sports
Cade McNamara, Reno (Nev.) Damonte Ranch, QB, 6-1, 206 pounds, four stars. 247Sports
Mike Morris, Delray Beach (Fla.) American Heritage, DE, 6-5, 255 pounds, four stars. 247Sports
Gabe Newburg, Clayton (Ohio) Northmont, DE, 6-5, 230 pounds, three stars. 247Sports
David Ojabo, Blairstown (N.J.) Blair Academy, DE, 6-4.5, 233 pounds, three stars. Twitter: @DavidOjabo
Jalen Perry, Dacula, Ga., CB, 6-1, 188 pounds, four stars. Brice Marich, 247Sports
Nolan Rumler, Akron (Ohio) Archbishop Hoban, OG, 6-4, 290 pounds, four stars. 247 Sports
Mike Sainristil, Everett, Mass., CB, 5-10, 175 pounds, three stars. Brian Dohn, 247Sports
Mazi Smith, Grand Rapids East Kentwood, DT, 6-3, 290 pounds, four stars. Allen Trieu / 247Sports
Jack Stewart, New Canaan (Conn.), OT, 6-5, 280 pounds, three stars. Twitter: @jackstewartnc
Charles Thomas, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy, ILB, 6-0, 222 pounds, three stars. 247Sports
DJ Turner II, Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett, CB, 6-0, 165 pounds, three stars. Twitter: @djturner_2019
Joey Velazquez, Columbus (Ohio) St. Francis De Sales, S, 6-0, 205 pounds, three stars. 247Sports
    With only two weeks left until the start of the Early Signing Period, here are the key dates Michigan fans need to be aware of in regard to recruiting.

    Dec. 7: According to The Michigan Insider’s Sam Webb, Michigan will host an offensive lineman committed to a different school whose name is currently being kept off the record until that recruit chooses to share that information publicly.

    Dec. 14: Crystal Lake (Ill.) South offensive lineman Trevor Keegan announces his commitment that day. Michigan has been pursuing Keegan heavily for quite some time while battling with Georgia, Clemson and Penn State, where he takes his final official visit this weekend. The feeling among analysts is that Michigan is the team trending right now for the 6-foot-6, 310-pound Keegan.

    Dec. 15: Michigan will host several official visitors next weekend. Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas linebacker Anthony Solomon, a Miami (Fla.) commit, Orange Park (Fla.) Fleming Island tight end Sam Snyder, a one-time Louisville commit, and Kansas City (Mo.) Rockhurst offensive tackle Danielson Ike. The Wolverines are also hoping to get Owings Mills (Md.) McDonogh defensive tackle D’Von Ellies, a recent offer, on campus this weekend as well.

    Dec. 19: This will be start of the early signing period and the day many, if not all of Michigan’s currently committed senior will send in their letters of intent. This is also the date by which many of the Wolverines’ targets who have not yet set decision dates, are likely to have made their selections.

    Jan. 3: The Under Armour All-America Bowl will be played in Orlando, Fla. Michigan will have five commits: safety Quinten Johnson, offensive tackle Trente Jones, defensive tackle Mazi Smith, running back Zach Charbonnet, and offensive lineman Nolan Rumler, playing in the game.

    Jan. 5: The All-American Bowl will take place in San Antonio, Texas, and Michigan will have two commits, safety Daxton Hill and defensive lineman Chris Hinton, playing in the game. Defensive end target Zach Harrison will also be playing in the bowl, and three Wolverine targets, athlete Quavaris Crouch, and wide receivers Cornelius Johnson and Kyle Ford, are scheduled to announce their commitments during the game. The game and announcements will be televised on NBC.

    Jan. 14: Michigan, and other schools around the country, will be able to host official visits again this weekend (they are not able to following the early signing period until this date). The name to watch here is Jared Harrison-Hunte, a recently offered defensive tackle from Brooklyn (N.Y.) Christ the King. Harrison-Hunte is not planning to sign during the early signing period. That will give Michigan an opportunity to get him on campus one of the weekends in January for an official.

    Feb. 6: National Signing Day. While the early signing period has taken some luster off of this date, as the vast majority of prospects will be signed, but there will still be some Michigan targets who wait to sign. One of them is Indianapolis Ben Davis offensive tackle Dawand Jones, who already has visited Michigan, but plans to use January to take additional visits if he cannot come to a decision by Dec. 19.

    Allen Trieu covers Midwest football recruiting for 247Sports. He has been featured on the Big Ten Network on its annual Signing Day Show. His Michigan and Michigan State recruiting columns appear weekly at detroitnews.com.

     

     

