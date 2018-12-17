Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week of Dec. 17
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery to see the Detroit New Big Ten Power Rankings for men's basketball for the week of Dec. 17, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
Go through the gallery to see the Detroit New Big Ten Power Rankings for men's basketball for the week of Dec. 17, compiled by Matt Charboneau. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan
1. Michigan (11-0, 2-0) – The Wolverines hadn’t played in a week and it showed against Western Michigan on Saturday. Thanks to 25 points from Charles Matthews, the Wolverines avoided an upset as they work their way through the slow part of the season. It will be more of the same the next two weeks with visits from Air Force and Binghamton before Big Ten play resumes. Last week: 1. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
2. Michigan State (9-2, 2-0) – The Spartans got off to a slow start in their only game of the week against Green Bay before exploding midway through the first half and cruising to a victory. Only Oakland and Northern Illinois are left over the next couple of weeks before Michigan State gets back into the chase for another Big Ten championship. Last week: 2.
2. Michigan State (9-2, 2-0) – The Spartans got off to a slow start in their only game of the week against Green Bay before exploding midway through the first half and cruising to victory. Only Oakland and Northern Illinois are left over the next couple of weeks before Michigan State gets back into the chase for another Big Ten championship. Last week: 2. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Indiana
3. Indiana (9-2, 2-0) – The Hoosiers are on a roll, capping a four-game run with a buzzer-beater over Butler in the Crossroads Classic. The triple from Rob Phinisee was the big shot, but the 35 points from Juwan Morgan were the real story for a team that hasn’t been dominant all season but is finding ways to win games. The schedule lightens from here for two more games this week against Central Arkansas and Jacksonville. Last week: 3. Darron Cummings, AP
Fullscreen
Ohio State
4. Ohio State (9-1, 2-0) – The Buckeyes were another Big Ten contender that escaped this week, avoiding an upset against Bucknell as the Bison missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer that would have won it. Ohio State gets one more tune-up this week with Youngstown State before taking on UCLA next weekend. Last week: 4. Jay LaPrete, AP
Fullscreen
Wisconsin
5. Wisconsin (9-2, 2-0) – The Badgers were stinging last weekend after a loss to Marquette, and it turns out Savannah State was the perfect elixir as the Badgers scored 69 first-half points on the way to mopping up their overmatched opponent. There’s probably not much more of a test waiting for Wisconsin with the likes of Grambling and Western Kentucky before getting back into conference play. Last week: 5. Andy Manis, AP
Fullscreen
Minnesota
6. Minnesota (9-2, 1-1) – The Golden Gophers won their third straight, beating a tough North Florida team behind 20 points and 18 rebounds from Jordan Murphy. It’s been a solid run for the Gophers since their 20-point loss at Ohio State. It began with a win over Nebraska and has led to a couple of needed nonconference wins as the Gophers build some momentum headed into the New Year. Last week: 6. Andy Clayton-King, AP
Fullscreen
Nebraska
7. Nebraska (9-2, 1-1) – After suffering a tough loss at Minnesota to close out the early run of conference games, the Cornhuskers have gotten back on track quickly by trouncing Creighton last week then capping things off Sunday with another blowout win, this time over Oklahoma State. Two easy tune-ups are left for the Huskers over the next two weeks before they get back into conference play. Last week: 7. Steven Branscombe, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Maryland
8. Maryland (9-2, 1-1) – The Terrapins finished off the Loyola sweep as they came alive in the second half to roll past Loyola (Md.) over the weekend. The second-half surge was necessary as the Terps gave up most of a 20-point lead, leaning on 23 points from Anthony Cowan Jr. and a career-high 20 from Jalen Smith. A matchup with Seton Hall awaits next weekend for Maryland. Last week: 8. Patrick Semansky, AP
Fullscreen
Iowa
9. Iowa (8-2, 0-2) – Getting out of Big Ten play has helped the Hawkeyes get back on track as they’ve now won two straight, rolling over Northern Iowa behind 17 points and 13 rebounds from Tyler Cook. The defense took a step in the right direction, as well, something that will need to continue if the Hawkeyes expect to be in the hunt once conference play resumes. Last week: 10. Matthew Putney, AP
Fullscreen
Northwestern
10. Northwestern (7-3, 0-2) – The Wildcats took the week off after their victory over DePaul. They’ll be busy this week, however, as games against Chicago State, Oklahoma and Columbia will be played over the next seven days. It will be a good test for the Cats as they try to build some momentum after starting conference play winless. Last week: 11. Nam Y. Huh, AP
Fullscreen
Purdue
11. Purdue (6-5, 1-1) – Things have continued to go in the wrong direction for the Boilermakers after a loss to Notre Dame in the Crossroads Classic. It was the fourth loss in the last five games as Purdue has won just twice since mid-November. Carsen Edwards continues to lead the Big Ten in scoring but has gotten little help. Last week: 9. Darron Cummings, AP
Fullscreen
Illinois
12. Illinois (4-7, 0-2) – The Fighting Illini knocked off East Tennessee State behind 25 points from Trent Frazier to win back-to-back games for the first time this season. They’ll be challenged this week with a game against Missouri, a chance for the young Illini to gain some confidence against a team from a Power Five conference. Last week: 13. Jeff Haynes, AP
Fullscreen
Penn State guard
13. Penn State (5-5, 0-2) – The Nittany Lions continue to struggle to find much consistency, playing well for much of the game against N.C. State before allowing a 25-8 run from the Wolfpack in the second half. That inconsistency will keep the Nittany Lions mired near the bottom of the Big Ten standings despite having plenty of talent. Last week: 12. Patrick Semansky, AP
Fullscreen
Rutgers
14. Rutgers (5-5, 0-2) – The Scarlet Knights didn’t have another upset in them this year against Seton Hall after knocking off the Pirates last season. This season’s loss was the fourth straight for Rutgers, which has been unable to build off its road win over Miami (Fla.) in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Last week: 14. Julio Cortez, AP
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Ann Arbor — Just keep shooting.

    That’s all junior guard Zavier Simpson did when Northwestern didn't bother to close out and contest his shots beyond the arc two weeks ago.

    And when Western Michigan used the same strategy this past weekend, Simpson didn’t hesitate to let it fly.

    Same mentality but a different result as the defensive plan backfired and Simpson knocked down three 3-pointers — all in the second half — to help the Wolverines hold off the Broncos in Saturday’s 70-62 win.

    “Of all the times he decides to hit 3s,” Western Michigan coach Steve Hawkins said. “We were playing off of him and he hit the first one and we were like, 'It's OK guys.' He hit the second one and we were like, 'Hang in there.'

    “After he hit the third one, our guy that was guarding him was like, 'You want me to go get him?' 'Yeah, we probably ought to go get him.' He hit big shots when they needed to.” 

    More: UM climbs to No. 4, MSU drops to No. 10 in AP basketball poll

    More: 'I was worried': Wolverines make their late-game free throws, to Beilein's relief

    It’s something Simpson was unable to do against the Wildcats. He clanked all five of his 3-point attempts in the second half, lowlighted by misses on three consecutive possessions within a 62-second span.

    It led to Simpson being benched in favor of sophomore guard Eli Brooks for the final six minutes of the game and Michigan coach John Beilein to studying his launch angle in the following days.

    But against the Broncos, Simpson redeemed himself and stayed true to his word that he was going to make the next team that gave him room to shoot pay.

    He knocked down two 3-pointers early in the second half during Michigan’s 24-4 run that resulted in a 12-point lead. His last deep ball came with 8:05 to go and gave the Wolverines a 10-point advantage, which ended up being their last double-digit lead until the final minute.

    And even though Simpson had gone six games without making a 3-pointer and entered Saturday’s contest on an 0-for-10 drought from 3-point range, it was the type of shooting performance Beilein expected.

    “He's been doing that. We got in practice (Friday), I drew up a play for him to hit a 3 and he did it,” Beilein said. “We ended practice doing the same type of defense they were playing with him here. He's got great confidence and that's something that we're not going to give up on.

    “Are we drawing up plays (in games) for him to shoot 3s? Probably not. But when they're just sitting in the paint like they were, he's got to shoot it or we're playing four-on-five. So that’s big. He's had four (made 3-pointers) in one game, three in another game. It absolutely shows what type of young man he is. He's terrific.”

    Sophomore guard Jordan Poole said when Simpson can knock down long-range shots it adds a dynamic, but even when he’s missing it doesn’t “make or break” the offense.

    And if teams don’t think Simpson can shoot, that doesn’t matter. What matters is the belief Simpson has in his jumper and the work he’s put in to not think twice when teams dare him to pull the trigger.

    “We know what shots he can make, what shots he can't,” Poole said. “You can't think like, 'All right, I missed so I'm not going to shoot anymore,' because then that becomes an entirely different psychological game. If you're open and you're getting open shots, you practice so much so shoot them and I think that's what X continues to do.”

    Even if the deep balls aren't falling, redshirt junior wing Charles Matthews said the Wolverines can count on Simpson to not be deterred and just keep bringing it each and every game.

    “I mean, I see him make them (3-pointers) all the time. You all judge him based off if he makes shots or not and he does so many of the little things that helps — matter of fact he does so many of the big things to help this team win,” Matthews said. “But if he's not making the free throws or he's not making the 3-point shot, he gets criticized. People can see the intensity and the leadership he brings to this team, the fire he brings and all the other intangibles.

    “But he makes shots, everybody is happy. When he misses them, he's not the best player. X does so much for this team.”

    jhawkins@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @jamesbhawkins

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE