JD Johnson, a pro-style quarterback from Phoenix Pinnacle, says he'll play football for Michigan in 2020. (Photo: 247Sports)

While Michigan put the finishing touches on the early work for its 2019 recruiting class, the Wolverines continue to build on their 2020 class.

Michigan added a quarterback to that class on Friday, when JD Johnson of Phoenix Pinnacle revealed on Twitter he plans to play for the Wolverines in 2020.

"I am excited about pursuing excellence, both in the classroom and on the field, at the University of Michigan," Johnson tweeted.

The 6-foot-4, 190-pound Johnson is considered a three-star pro-style quarterback by 247Sports. He's ranked the No. 18 player in Arizona in his class, and the No. 25 prospect at his position, according to the recruiting site.

Johnson plays at the same high school that produced Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke.

Johnson is the fifth commitment in Michigan's 2020 class, which includes in-state commitments Andre Seldon, a cornerback from Belleville, and Cornell Wheeler, an inside linebacker from West Bloomfield.

On Wednesday — the first day of the early signing period — Michigan received national letters of intent from 24 recruits for 2019.