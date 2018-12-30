CLOSE

Michigan tight end Sean McKeon says the team has a lot of motivation heading into 2019. Angelique S. Chengelis, The Detroit News

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

What we leaned from Michigan's loss to Florida in the Peach Bowl on Saturday:

Got receivers, use 'em

Michigan has a talent-rich group of skill players and that’s at receiver. Donovan Peoples-Jones, Nico Collins, Tarik Black all look like they have NFL potential and they’ve got Ronnie Bell and Oliver Martin. Does Michigan use them enough? No. When Michigan uses them, is it creative enough? Not for the most part. All we ever hear from the players is what a “freak” athlete Peoples-Jones is and how Collins doesn’t drop a pass in practice. It’s time to see more of that “freak” ability and to let Collins make more big-time catches. And Black and his rotten luck — a broken foot the last two years — is, from all accounts, back to form. There’s a quarterback in Shea Patterson who can be a playmaker and can deliver to these receivers, but Michigan’s offense isn’t opened up enough to allow this to be a reality on a consistent basis. The Wolverines have stockpiled really good receivers and the time is now for the offense to be a bit more razzle dazzle and take advantage of these talents.

More: UM players, coaches: 10-3 not good enough, 'not here'

Broken record, but time for an OC

Maybe you’ve read this here before but Michigan needs an honest-to-goodness offensive coordinator. No more ambiguity and enough of this “collaborative process” explanation. Of course an offensive game plan is a collaborative process during the week, but on game day one person should be in the box calling plays and the head coach needs to trust that process while knowing he has the veto card available at all times. Something has to change here. Sure, if you like to see balanced numbers on the stat sheet, Michigan’s offense has provided that, but how many times have coaches said, “Stats don’t tell the whole story?” With that in mind, balanced numbers don’t mean a balanced offense. There were too many points left out there. Look at the last three games — Indiana, Ohio State and Florida. Michigan was in the red zone 15 times and scored 14 times but eight times on field goals. For the season, Michigan scored 50 times in 57-red zone visits and had 16 field goals, so the field goals have been coming in the last three games.

CLOSE

Michigan's Ben Bredeson says the Wolverines could let the Peach Bowl loss "linger" but that's not what will happen. Angelique S. Chengelis, The Detroit News

Getting a consistent run game

There’s no doubt Michigan missed Karan Higdon and his 1,178 yards in the Peach Bowl. If you were looking for a sneak peek for next year, you got an idea what the running backs will be like — sort of. Chris Evans will be the most experienced as a senior, but everyone talked about Christian Turner and his bowl practices, and he does look like someone who can make a difference. It will be interesting to see how quickly incoming freshman Zach Charbonnet acclimates. He has a nice resume and physically looks the part. Let’s face it, Michigan hasn’t had a dominant running back since Mike Hart. Maybe Turner or Charbonnet can be that back.

How’s the kicking shaking out?

Quinn Nordin was sick before the Indiana game according to coach Jim Harbaugh, which is why freshman Jake Moody took over. He played well, making all six field goals and was 2-for-2 against Ohio State. He was 2-of-3 in the Peach Bowl, making one from 48 and missing from 52. Nordin still has a big leg, that hasn’t changed, but he struggled late in the season. And Moody has shown he is consistent. Still, is this job secure? Time will tell, but spring practice could be an opportunity for Nordin to regain his form and the starting job. Or perhaps this will be a two-prong situation with Moody handling shorter kicks and Nordin the longer.

What to make of the defense

It was hard to say what Michigan’s defense was all about in the Peach Bowl, but it was clear that linebacker Devin Bush was clearly terribly missed defending the middle of the field. Losing Kwity Paye and Devin Gil early didn’t help things. Work needs to be done in the secondary, but there’s experience there with Lavert Hill saying he’s coming back along with safety Josh Metellus. Cornerback David Long hasn’t yet announced if he will also be back, and then there’s coveted freshman Dax Hill coming in. The defense gave up too many points the last two games, that is clear, and while the offense needs to be tweaked, perhaps defensive coordinator Don Brown also will look at what’s been lacking in big games and adjust accordingly.

angelique.chengelis@detroitnews.com

twitter.com/chengelis

Peach Bowl: Florida 41, Michigan 15
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

The Florida Gators celebrate their teams win over the Michigan Wolverines during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
The Florida Gators celebrate their teams win over the Michigan Wolverines during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. Joe Robbins, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Florida running back Jordan Scarlett (25) runs against Michigan during the second half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Atlanta. Florida won 41-15.
Florida running back Jordan Scarlett (25) runs against Michigan during the second half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Atlanta. Florida won 41-15. Mike Stewart, AP
Fullscreen
Jeremiah Moon (7) and Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (23) of the Florida Gators celebrate a stopage on fourth down in the first quarter against the Michigan Wolverines.
Jeremiah Moon (7) and Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (23) of the Florida Gators celebrate a stopage on fourth down in the first quarter against the Michigan Wolverines. Mike Zarrilli, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Florida head coach Dan Mullen is drenched in a sport drink during the last seconds of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game between Florida and Michigan, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Atlanta. Florida won 41-15.
Florida head coach Dan Mullen is drenched in a sport drink during the last seconds of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game between Florida and Michigan, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Atlanta. Florida won 41-15. Mike Stewart, AP
Fullscreen
Florida tight end Kemore Gamble (88) and Florida offensive lineman Fred Johnson (74) celebrate after the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game against Michigan, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Atlanta. Florida won 41-15.
Florida tight end Kemore Gamble (88) and Florida offensive lineman Fred Johnson (74) celebrate after the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game against Michigan, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Atlanta. Florida won 41-15. Mike Stewart, AP
Fullscreen
Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (23) of the Florida Gators returns an interception for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Michigan Wolverines during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (23) of the Florida Gators returns an interception for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Michigan Wolverines during the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Joe Robbins, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (23) of the Florida Gators returns an interception for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Michigan Wolverines during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.
Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (23) of the Florida Gators returns an interception for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Michigan Wolverines during the Peach Bowl. Mike Zarrilli, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Lamical Perine (22) of the Florida Gators is congratulated by his teammates after scoring a fourth quarter rushing touchdown against the Michigan Wolverines during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Lamical Perine (22) of the Florida Gators is congratulated by his teammates after scoring a fourth quarter rushing touchdown. Joe Robbins, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Brandon Watson (28) of the Michigan Wolverines reacts after his team allows a fourth quarter touchdown to the Florida Gators during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018.
Brandon Watson (28) of the Michigan Wolverines reacts after his team allows a fourth-quarter touchdown to the Florida Gators. Joe Robbins, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Chase Winovich (15) of the Michigan Wolverines reacts late in the game during his teams 41-15 loss.
Chase Winovich (15) of the Michigan Wolverines reacts late in the game during his team's 41-15 loss. Joe Robbins, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Zach Gentry (83) of the Michigan Wolverines is tackled by David Reese II (33) of the Florida Gators in the third quarter during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Zach Gentry (83) of the Michigan Wolverines is tackled by David Reese II (33) of the Florida Gators in the third quarter. Scott Cunningham, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Jordan Scarlett (25) of the Florida Gators scores a third quarter rushing touchdown against the Michigan Wolverines during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Jordan Scarlett (25) of the Florida Gators scores a third-quarter rushing touchdown.  Mike Zarrilli, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Grant Perry (88) of the Michigan Wolverines is hit by Trey Dean III (21) of the Florida Gators in the fourth quarter during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Grant Perry (88) of the Michigan Wolverines is hit by Trey Dean III (21) of the Florida Gators in the fourth quarter. Joe Robbins, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Head coach Dan Mullen of the Florida Gators reacts in the fourth quarter against the Michigan Wolverines during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Head coach Dan Mullen of the Florida Gators reacts in the fourth quarter against the Michigan Wolverines during the Peach Bowl.  Mike Zarrilli, Getty Images
Fullscreen
C'yontai Lewis (80) of the Florida Gators makes a first down catch against the Michigan Wolverines in the fourth quarter during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
C'yontai Lewis (80) of the Florida Gators makes a first-down catch against the Michigan Wolverines in the fourth quarter. Scott Cunningham, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Chris Evans (12) of the Michigan Wolverines runs the ball against the Florida Gators in the fourth quarter during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.
Chris Evans (12) of the Michigan Wolverines runs the ball against the Florida Gators in the fourth quarter during the Peach Bowl. Scott Cunningham, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Michigan tight end Sean McKeon (84) misses a catch against Florida safety Donovan Stiner (13) during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Atlanta.
Michigan tight end Sean McKeon (84) misses a catch against Florida safety Donovan Stiner (13) during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Atlanta. Mike Stewart, AP
Fullscreen
Florida defensive back Jeawon Taylor (29) tackles Michigan tight end Zach Gentry (83) during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game.
Florida defensive back Jeawon Taylor (29) tackles Michigan tight end Zach Gentry (83) during the first half. Mike Stewart, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan defensive lineman Luiji Vilain (18) defends against Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks (13) during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Atlanta.
Michigan defensive lineman Luiji Vilain (18) defends against Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks (13) during the first half. Mike Stewart, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh speaks with an official during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game against Florida.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh speaks with an official during the first half. Mike Stewart, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan defensive back Brandon Watson (28) breaks up a pass in the end zone intended for Florida wide receiver Trevon Grimes (8) during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game.
Michigan defensive back Brandon Watson (28) breaks up a pass in the end zone intended for Florida wide receiver Trevon Grimes (8) during the first half. Mike Stewart, AP
Fullscreen
Casey Hughes (35)of the Michigan Wolverines is seen during warm ups prior to the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Casey Hughes (35) of the Michigan Wolverines is seen during warm-ups prior to the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. Joe Robbins, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Michigan linebacker Devin Gil (36) tackles Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks (13) during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Atlanta.
Michigan linebacker Devin Gil (36) tackles Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks (13) during the first half. Mike Stewart, AP
Fullscreen
Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks (13) runs into Michigan defensive back Tyree Kinnel (23) during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Atlanta.
Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks (13) runs into Michigan defensive back Tyree Kinnel (23) during the first half. John Bazemore, AP
Fullscreen
Florida head coach Dan Mullen speaks to players during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game against Michigan, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Atlanta.
Florida head coach Dan Mullen speaks to players during the first half of the Peach Bowl. John Bazemore, AP
Fullscreen
Feleipe Franks (13) of the Florida Gators throws under pressure from Carlo Kemp (2) of the Michigan Wolverines in the first quarter during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Feleipe Franks (13) of the Florida Gators throws under pressure from Carlo Kemp (2) of the Michigan Wolverines in the first quarter. Scott Cunningham, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Feleipe Franks (13) of the Florida Gators looks to pass against the Michigan Wolverines in the first quarter during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)
Feleipe Franks (13) of the Florida Gators looks to pass against the Michigan Wolverines in the first quarter. Scott Cunningham, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Florida wide receiver Van Jefferson (12) dives for the end zone coming up short against Michigan during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Atlanta.
Florida wide receiver Van Jefferson (12) dives for the end zone coming up short against Michigan during the first half. John Bazemore, AP
Fullscreen
Florida running back Lamical Perine (22) leaps over the line during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game against Michigan, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Atlanta.
Florida running back Lamical Perine (22) leaps over the line during the first half. John Bazemore, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan defensive lineman Michael Dwumfour (50) tackles Florida running back Lamical Perine (22) during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Atlanta.
Michigan defensive lineman Michael Dwumfour (50) tackles Florida running back Lamical Perine (22) during the first half. John Bazemore, AP
Fullscreen
Christian Turner (41) of the Michigan Wolverines runs the ball against the Florida Gators during the first quarter of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Christian Turner (41) of the Michigan Wolverines runs the ball against the Florida Gators during the first quarter. Joe Robbins, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Feleipe Franks (13) of the Florida Gators looks to pass against the Michigan Wolverines in the first quarter during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Feleipe Franks (13) of the Florida Gators looks to pass against the Michigan Wolverines in the first quarter. Scott Cunningham, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Shea Patterson (2) of the Michigan Wolverines attempts a pass against the Florida Gators in the first quarter during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Shea Patterson (2) of the Michigan Wolverines attempts a pass against the Florida Gators in the first quarter. Mike Zarrilli, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Feleipe Franks (13) of the Florida Gators is tackled by Devin Gil (36) of the Michigan Wolverines during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Feleipe Franks (13) of the Florida Gators is tackled by Devin Gil (36) of the Michigan Wolverines. Mike Zarrilli, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Van Jefferson (12) of the Florida Gators carries the ball against the Michigan Wolverines in the first quarter during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Van Jefferson (12) of the Florida Gators carries the ball against the Michigan Wolverines in the first quarter. Mike Zarrilli, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines looks on against the Florida Gators in the first quarter during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines looks on against the Florida Gators in the first quarter. Mike Zarrilli, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Van Jefferson (12) of the Florida Gators makes the catch under pressure from Tyree Kinnel (23) of the Michigan Wolverines in the first quarter during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Van Jefferson (12) of the Florida Gators makes the catch under pressure from Tyree Kinnel (23) of the Michigan Wolverines in the first quarter. Mike Zarrilli, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Lamical Perine (22) of the Florida Gators carries the ball against the Michigan Wolverines in the first quarter during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Lamical Perine (22) of the Florida Gators carries the ball against the Michigan Wolverines in the first quarter. Mike Zarrilli, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Van Jefferson (12) of the Florida Gators makes the catch under pressure from Tyree Kinnel (23) of the Michigan Wolverines in the first quarter during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Van Jefferson (12) of the Florida Gators makes the catch under pressure from Tyree Kinnel (23) of the Michigan Wolverines in the first quarter. Mike Zarrilli, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Feleipe Franks (13) of the Florida Gators looks to pass against the Michigan Wolverines in the first quarter during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Feleipe Franks (13) of the Florida Gators looks to pass against the Michigan Wolverines in the first quarter. Mike Zarrilli, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Donovan Peoples-Jones (9) of the Michigan Wolverines is congratulated by his teammates Nico Collins and Nick Eubanks after scoring a first-quarter touchdown reception against the Florida Gators.
Donovan Peoples-Jones (9) of the Michigan Wolverines is congratulated by his teammates Nico Collins (4) and Nick Eubanks (82) after scoring a first quarter touchdown reception.  Scott Cunningham, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Feleipe Franks (13) of the Florida Gators throws under pressure from Carlo Kemp (2) of the Michigan Wolverines in the first quarter during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Feleipe Franks (13) of the Florida Gators throws under pressure from Carlo Kemp (2) of the Michigan Wolverines in the first quarter. Mike Zarrilli, Getty Images
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

     

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE