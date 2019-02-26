Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week of Feb. 25
Go through the gallery to see the Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for men's basketball for the week of Feb. 25, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
Go through the gallery to see the Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for men’s basketball for the week of Feb. 25, compiled by Matt Charboneau. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan State
1. Michigan State (23-5, 14-3) – There’s not much doubt who belongs at the top of the rankings this week after the Spartans walked into Crisler Center on Sunday and won for the first time since 2016. Cassius Winston might have wrapped up Big Ten Player of the Year honors after scoring 27 as the Spartans now get a few days off before heading to Indiana. After that, it’s a home game with Nebraska and the rematch with the Wolverines. Last week: 1 Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan
2. Michigan (24-4, 13-4) – The Wolverines’ defense faltered in the first half and despite rallying to take the lead in their showdown with Michigan State, they could not contain Cassius Winston. It hardly means anything is decided as the Wolverines sit a game out of first place but will get another shot at Michigan State in the regular-season finale. Before that is a home game with Nebraska and a trip to Maryland. Last week: 2 Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Purdue
3. Purdue (20-7, 13-3) – The Boilermakers might just end up as Big Ten champions thanks to the easiest schedule remaining among the conference leaders. They might also end up looking back to this week when they grabbed two close wins on the road. Neither were a masterpiece, but getting past rival Indiana on an awful offensive night and holding off a pesky Nebraska team could be what puts the Boilermakers over the top. Last week: 3 Nati Harnik, AP
Maryland
4. Maryland (21-7, 12-5) – The Terrapins bounced back from the loss at Michigan by getting a huge road win early in the week at Iowa followed by a workmanlike victory at home over Ohio State. It puts the Terps in position to, at the very least, remain in the top four and earn the double-bye in the conference tournament while getting another shot at Michigan next weekend and keep some pressure on the leaders. Last week: 5 Patrick Semansky, AP
Wisconsin
5. Wisconsin (19-8, 11-5) – The schedule makers helped out the Badgers after their tough two-game slide at Michigan and at home against Michigan State by giving them Illinois and Northwestern this week. The Badgers out-grinded the Illini early in the week, then went on the road and held off the underdog Wildcats. The push over the final four games will be to keep pace with Maryland and find a way to get in top four in the conference. Lat week: 6 Nam Y. Huh, AP
Iowa
6. Iowa (21-6, 10-6) – The Hawkeyes were on a roll entering the week, having won two in a row on buzzer beaters. That luck ran out in a one-point loss at home to Maryland, which was likely a critical blow in the conference race. It puts the Hawkeyes into a likely Thursday game in the Big Ten tournament unless there’s a collapse from Maryland. The Hawkeyes do get another shot at Wisconsin in a couple weeks, but it might not be enough to gain enough ground. Last week: 4 Charlie Neibergall, AP
Ohio State
7. Ohio State (17-10, 7-9) – The Buckeyes’ midseason slide put them firmly on the NCAA Tournament bubble and on Saturday they missed a golden opportunity to move off that precarious perch and find more solid ground. The loss at Maryland means the Buckeyes have more work to do in order to assure a spot in the postseason. The upcoming week will be brutal, but it provides plenty of opportunity as the Buckeyes host Iowa and travel to Purdue. Last week: 10 Patrick Semansky, AP
Rutgers
8. Rutgers (13-14, 6-11) – The Scarlet Knights continue to get better each game, pushing Michigan State to the limit early in the week before punching holes in Minnesota’s bubble with a win at home on Sunday. It likely won’t lead to a postseason spot for Steve Pikiell’s team, but the progress from his young roster has been apparent all season as they’ve now won two of four and look to finish the season on a roll. Last week: 9 Carlos Osorio, AP
Minnesota
9. Minnesota (17-11, 7-10) – The Big Ten’s other bubble team is doing its best to make it burst. The Golden Gophers have now lost six of seven after getting rolled by Michigan at home early in the week then losing at Rutgers on Sunday night. There is no momentum rolling for the Gophers at this point as they’ll need to come up with a couple of wins over the final couple of weeks against the likes of Northwestern, Purdue and Maryland. Last week: 8 Jim Mone, AP
Illinois
10. Illinois (10-17, 6-10) – The run for the Fighting Illini came crashing down this week with a hard-fought loss at Wisconsin followed by their first clunker in weeks during a loss at home to Penn State. The Illini had win five of six primarily by playing suffocating defense. The Nittany Lions blew that up on Saturday, but it hardly tarnishes the progress the Illini have made in the second half of the season as the young roster will still likely be a tough team to eliminate in the conference tournament. Last week: 7 Robin Scholz, AP
Penn State
11. Penn State (11-16, 4-12) – As much credit as has been given to Illinois and its late surge, almost as much should go to Pat Chambers and the Nittany Lions. Even as the close losses piled up Chambers never lost the team and they’ve responded by winning two in a row, including three of the last four. The win at home over Michigan was the signature, but they’ll have a shot to throw a wrench in the conference race this week by hosting Maryland and then traveling to Wisconsin. Last week: 12 Robin Scholz, AP
Nebraska
12. Nebraska (15-13, 5-12) – Good feelings were starting to surface again last week when the Cornhuskers won two straight to end a seven-game skid. However, that pretty much evaporated over the past week with a blowout loss at Penn State followed by an upset bid that fell short at home against Purdue. Only three games remain for the Huskers, who will struggle to find another win with Michigan, Michigan State and Iowa left. Last week: 11 Nati Harnik, AP
Indiana
13. Indiana (13-14, 4-12) – It’s remarkable when looking at the Hoosiers’ spiral of losing this season in the Big Ten and realize that, in the last 13 games, their only victory came on the road against Michigan State. It simply makes no sense, much like the fact a Hoosiers team that was once 12-2 overall has a single victory since and is just playing out the string. Archie Miller is likely safe, but you have to wonder how restless the Hoosiers faithful are with their coach these days. Last week: 13 Charlie Neibergall, AP
Northwestern
14. Northwestern (12-15, 3-13) – The losing skid has hit eight now for the Wildcats, who don’t have a ton to look forward to considering their top three scorers are all seniors. These are dark days for the program that has proven it is willing to invest resources but it’s hard to see where any momentum could be generated in the final few weeks. Does it mean coach Chris Collins is in trouble? Not likely, but we’ll have to see how it plays out. Last week: 14 Nam Y. Huh, AP
    Ann Arbor — Rob Pelinka might know a thing or two about what it takes to be successful.

    Pelinka is the only player in Michigan men’s basketball history who reached the national title game three times during his career. He was a member of the 1989 team that won the program’s only national championship as well as the 1992 and 1993 “Fab Five” squads that were national runners-up.

    After his playing days, Pelinka became an influential NBA basketball agent and founded his own player representation firm  The Landmark Sports Agency  that boasted an impressive client list (Kobe Bryant and James Harden to name a few) before he became the general manager of the Los Angeles Lakers in May 2017.

    When it comes the ingredients required for a team to have championship-caliber qualities, there are two key traits that rise above the rest from Pelinka’s experience.

    “I think what Michigan does  and I've tried to incorporate this in with the Lakers  is just that team approach,” said Pelinka, who was among 11 players from the 1989 team honored last weekend during a 30-year anniversary celebration. “It's not about an individual. I learned that here as a player. I think that's what led to our success.

    “The other thing is just the pursuit of excellence. That's a big word that's guided me. I was blessed to go to the business school here at Michigan then go to our law school at Michigan. If you look at the thread that's common to both institutions and the athletic program, it’s excellence, Michigan excellence. I think that's shaped my life, for sure.”

    While Pelinka played with different casts during his time at Michigan, he was always surrounded by plenty of talent, with the likes of Glen Rice, Rumeal Robinson, Loy Vaught, Terry Mills and Sean Higgins in 1988-89, followed by Jalen Rose, Chris Webber, Juwan Howard, Jimmy King and Ray Jackson in 1991-92 and 1992-93.

    Despite the varying names and faces, Pelinka said all those teams shared a similar makeup, something he sees in Michigan coach John Beilein’s squads.

    "Coach Beilein is one of the best really in the world at all levels, whether it's NBA, college, high school. He's literally one of the best basketball minds the country has,” Pelinka said. “What's remarkable about him is every year no matter who the players are that system is the same and his methodology is the same, and it leads to winning. That's truly impressive. I do think there's similarities with the Steve Fisher-led teams that I played on and with the John Beilein teams of the modern era.”

    According to Rice, this year’s Michigan team has “got it all,” from the coaching staff and players to the work ethic and defense.

    “They shoot 3s and we shot 3s very well,” Rice said comparing this season’s team to the 1989 title squad. “If I had to say overall, defensively I think they're a little better than us. I think they've got more guys that are scrappy on the defensive end  I wouldn't say a little more pride but they understand how to play defense better than we did.

    “Offensively, I think we probably had a little more firepower. But at the same time, I think because of that work ethic I think it can be even. …But if we had to play them, I'd feel bad for them.”

    Fisher, who was at the helm during the 1989 title run and back-to-back Final Four trips in 1992-93, said he has watched Michigan play on TV often and likes Beilein's roster. 

    “I see a team that they've got a moxie about them,” Fisher said. “I love the guard, (Zavier) Simpson. He's a guy that takes no quarter. He's afraid of no one. I don't know that I'd let him shoot hook shots like he does, but he makes them so I guess I would let him shoot them.

    “They have a great combination of youth and enthusiasm, and it’s documented how well they're playing defense. You got to make shots to win and I've seen them make shots. If you get in the tournament, it's not like the NBA where the best team usually wins. In the NCAA Tournament, the best team doesn't always win. But I do believe they've got the talent, the experience and qualities that you need to win a national championship.”

    In order to go all the way, though, Rice stressed Michigan must have everyone healthy and playing at their peak in the postseason.

    And, of course, a little good fortune doesn’t hurt.

    “I think anytime you win a championship you've got to have some luck. A lot of times people experience bad luck more often than good,” Rice said. “I think when you look at this team, because they're so scrappy, they're going to provide luck and they're going to provide chances for themselves to pull off the big win.”

    Because, as the Wolverines showed in 1989, improbable doesn't always mean impossible.

    “They've got an opportunity to close their eyes,” Fisher said, “and dream big.”

    jhawkins@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @jamesbhawkins

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE