Belleville safety Myles Rowser received a scholarship offer from Michigan. (Photo: Ed O'Brien, 247Sports)

Michigan has been aggressive about offering young players in their home state.

One of the freshman (class of 2022) players who recently was offered a scholarship is Belleville safety Myles Rowser, the younger brother of class of 2020 Wolverine commit Andre Seldon.

Rowser (5-11, 165 pounds) started several games as a freshman for the Tigers and has been to Ann Arbor on a handful of occasions.

"It’s great school with a great program," he said. "I know a few players there who love it and my brother is committed, so it’s been high on my list and even higher now with the offer."

On a team with a lot of secondary talent, Rowser still found his niche in the fall as a hard-hitter who liked contact, and has continued to work this offseason in preparation for his sophomore encore.

“Myles is going to be a big kid,” Tigers head coach Jermain Crowell said. “He loves to put his nose in there. Right now, he is one of the hardest workers, if not the hardest worker on the team.”

Michigan has had brothers on the roster in the past, recently the Wanglers (Jared and Jack) and the Glasgows (Ryan, Graham and Jordan). They have Shea Patterson’s younger brother Nick committed in the 2020 class. As they found recently with Myles Hinton, the younger brother of 2019 signee Chris Hinton, committing to Stanford, however, sometimes the younger brother will carve his path at a different school.

There is a lot of time for Rowser to determine if heading to Michigan with his brother is the right decision for him, but it is clear at this early juncture that he holds the Wolverines in high regard.

"We battle together now in Belleville, but playing there at (Michigan with him) would be unreal," Rowser said. "Working with Dre coming out of eighth grade, he started teaching me the position, then Coach Crowell taught me how to play safety my freshman year. I have been playing running back and linebacker for years, but this one challenged me the most. I love stopping that ball and with my brother at my side; that’s like living the dream."

Rowser is one of two freshmen inside the state Michigan has offered. The other is Grosse Pointe South’s Will Johnson.

UM continues run at Baltimore St. Frances

Michigan received a commitment from Baltimore St. Frances junior offensive tackle Micah Mazzccua on Tuesday. Mazzccua is a 6-foot-5, 330-pound recruit whose coaches believe could play guard or tackle in college.

He joins teammate Osman Savage, a linebacker who committed to Michigan earlier in the cycle.

Mazzcua transferred into St. Frances prior to last season.

Michigan has offered 14 players at St. Frances.

2021 OT offered by Michigan

Nashville (Tenn.) Brentwood Academy offensive tackle Noah Josey is one of the fastest rising sophomores in the country and was recently offered by Michigan.

In just over a week, he received, not only the Michigan offer, but other scholarship opportunities from Arkansas, Syracuse, Georgia, Penn State, Alabama, Ole Miss, Virginia, Auburn, LSU and Mississippi State.

The 6-foot-5, 280-pound Josey is visiting Alabama, LSU, Georgia and potentially Auburn in the coming weeks. He has discussed visiting Michigan, but has not set any dates with the Wolverines yet.

Allen Trieu covers Midwest football recruiting for 247Sports.